THE SLOW DISAPARENT TRICK

My son Max turned three the other day.

No. Wait. That’s not right. He turned 33 the other day.

Okay, my other son, Jake, is definitely turning one.

Shit. No. I got that wrong too. He’ll be 31.

What’s going on here?

What’s going on is a kind of perverse kind magic trick where, at a certain point of your life, you find that you are beginning to slowly disappear.

When you have kids the vaporization process is far more, well, a parent. It’s not just that any trace of their adorable baby selves is ancient history, it’s that your direct influence on them has become less and less impactful.

Case in point. I love upgrading sound equipment so when I recently bought the next pair of desktop speaker toys to play nice with my computer, I shipped off the current pair of audiophile friendly speakers to Jake with an added bonus of a bathroom radio that I had bought less than a year ago.

His reaction: uh, no. He hated that the speakers had wires and he was convinced that the radio was purchased somewhere around 1966.

And there it was.

The Great Dave-ide.

It was not a rude remark. It was a purely reflexive generational observation.

He’s a little bit Bluetooth and I’m a little bit rock and roll, which is a near extinct form of music today. In a recent interview Eric Clapton mused that the electric guitar and the sounds that they make may be dead. In the recent Rolling Stone Dave Grohl tells a story about walking through Los Angele’s Amoeba Records in search of an AC-DC album for his drum playing daughter surrounded by young kids who have gathered to greet some young pop star. To them, the serpentine floor surfing, bin searching Dave, was just some middle aged guy blocking their view.

Yesterday I was talking to my managers about selling my many pilot scripts that I've written and their response was that we have to wait for the premiere of our new show so we can re-establish the beachhead of my brand.

I wasn't offended by this as I know full well that Hollywood is all about what you did tomorrow.

My peak TV years were Charles in Charge through Fresh Prince, Full House to Mad About You.

I had a terrific run of luck, improbably beating the house, despite the odds, over and over again. But when I finally stopped to recharge and see if I could find the soul that I had sold long ago to Satan (who is a HUGE fan of Hollywood: he just sees himself everywhere in it), I knew that if I didn’t get out of there my new permanent address would be The La Brea Tar Pits where dinosaurs go to condo.

So here I am back in my native New York, where I’ve had two films (one award winning) that have been shown in festivals all over the world, i’ve written two plays and some 15 pilots in all genres.

When I am alone at my desk, in my underpants, letting my imagination twirl like a carousel, I am beyond content. When I stop, which is hardly ever, my once upon a time camp buddy Sheryl (who I have known since she was a fetus) and I run off to see the next Broadway spectacle. L.A. simply does not exist or hold any importance here.

It’s like I’ve had to go through a “Lost Weekend” kind of withdrawal from my daily Ecstasy habit.

Honestly, someone needs to come up with a form of rehab for L.A. behavior whose symptoms include a disproportionate sense of self, compounded by complications due to an inflamed ego.

Sometimes I see pictures of the Pope and I occasionally think: hey we’ve done the same work. Only I did mine sitting next to Dave Coulier and Bob Sagat.

The appearance of the Grim Reaper seems to make a semi-constant cameo at this point of our lives too to the point that I suddenly bear a striking resemblance to Max Van Sydow.

Just a few weeks ago I lost a dear college friend to pancreatic cancer.

Too many friends have had to look up lately and wave a mournful John-John saluting goodbye to their suddenly departed loved ones whose lives suddenly burst and trailed off into spidery memory waves like the final, solemn end game of a July with fireworks show. Two of my friends lost both parents exactly a year apart. Kids have been lost. Husbands. Wives.

Death is definitely a liberal.

Vibrant chewy toy pets suddenly become withering away old men and women on park benches who chase the lips of ocean waves in their sleep, while their tales tick tock, back and forth, as if they are regulating the rhythm of their youthful puppy dreams.

At this point of our ride, you find yourself spending more quality time with shrinks, physical therapists or any one of a garden variety of internal specialists than you do your best, closest friends. Your alone quality time is pretty much spent in a waiting room.

Your body feels more battered than an endlessly sacked NFL quarterback. Pain becomes your new life partner who on some days you can just plain ignore. But on other days it’s the roommate from hell.

And to compound all this, are your own kids who remind you, way too often, that in the language of the Twilight Zone, you are obsolete!

The strangest part of aging is the stunning ongoing presence of your own youthful life that keeps vibrating and reverberating, prancing like a wild stallion in the wide open fields of our once upon a time memory.

Every single moment one of your most cherished and sometimes traumatized existence are on permanent display in the secret museum of forever modern you, which are all lovingly framed and hanging on the walls like a priceless art collection.

A simple daydream or just the right wistful song on the radio from your lustful teenage days is all that is required to gain direct access to all those treasured sparkling moments in time.

While we may in fact be turning into a gelatinous form of translucent ghost-like images here in this three dimensional world of ours, deep down inside remains everything that is needed to remind us of what a wonderful life it has been which is why I find myself smiling for no reason other than i am suddenly tickled like a baby by a memory that is dear to me.

Our kids are also our living legacies.

Despite their need to distance themselves from you, sooner or later they find, that they are on Brokeback Mountain and they just can’t quit us.

And what of us?

Well we endlessly remain members of the Darling family, forever waiting for Tink and Peter to fly in to shower us with fairy dust so we can hop that one way flight to Neverland.

And there is where the mournful, hardest part of our existence lives. In the knowing acceptance that Peter was really Mary Martin, Captain Hook was just a really gay version of our dad and the only thing that is going to fly into our windows, certainly here in New York, is one very frantic pigeon and we know what it will drop on us.

The good news for we Boomers of the fast fading Boom is that rebellion is built into our DNA.

We may be living a very different kind of sixties now, but our ability to take it all on has not diminished one bit. Like Gary Cooper/John Doe famously says in that wonderful Capra film:

“They've started a lot of talk about free people goin' soft, that we can't take it. That's a lot of hooey! A free people can beat the world at anything, from war to tiddlywinks, if we all pull in the same direction. [Applause] I know a lot of you are saying, 'What can I do? I'm just a little punk. I don't count.' Well, you're dead wrong. The little punks have always counted because in the long run, the character of a country is the sum total of the character of its little punks.”

The truth is I have never written better and best of all more deeply. My level of empathy has become well-deep and my love of everything has just grown exponentially.

I am acutely aware not of my limitations but rather of all the endless options that are offered to me at all times. New York is the perfect compliment to this kind of thinking, as it is like a Keurig machine that just keeps pumping out the most exhilarating kind of Joe.

There are museums, plays, music, restaurant planets to land on.

I am more fashionable than I used to be because I have ALL these passionate feelings that need to be expressed because (A) time is running out and (B) time is running out. I keep designing my home like the sheer canvas that it is.

I filter less. Think less. Do impulsive things more.

Next week I am going to do a bucket list cross country drive with my dear sweet friend Mary Ellen, going from Nashville to Memphis to Oklahoma to Santa Fe to Zion National Park to Vegas to LA. Why? Because I simply cannot contain my dreams anymore. I am overstock.com and there is a going out of business sale of winding down clocks.

The goal is to hock a giant loogie into the eye of life and rebel yell my way all the way to the end.

I’m sure there will be more upsets; more derailments, more loss, more insults and certainly more rejections. If Hollywood was the Amazon, the rains would appear as torrential versions of the word NO.

On my wall is a quote from Ray Bradbury which says, ‘You must stay drunk on writing so reality cannot destroy you.”

So I do not write for acceptance. Well not most of the time. I often hear thunderous applause in the award shows of my head.

Getting passed on as frequently as we writers do, really comes down to how much buckshot you can take until you need to get hammered by moonshine.

But in this case the moonshine is the vast unfettered world of my imagination that I can retreat to in order to strengthen and refortify myself, especially when life becomes unbearable.