The Small Man in the White House

Donald Trump promised to shake things up. He told Americans and the world that he’d find a better way of doing things. The system is rigged, he asserted. Career politicians weren’t adequately helping the American people, he claimed.

While I didn’t support Trump’s candidacy, I was willing to at least give the guy a chance.

So much for that.

Seven months in, there are many reasons to be extremely worried about the duration of Trump’s tenure. That said, it looks like America will be saved by its institutions.

Trump’s agenda remains largely unfulfilled and – while the president could still do a lot of damage – that may not change in the coming months.

Trump doesn’t appear to be enjoying himself. He remains profoundly ignorant on policy, terrifyingly erratic and relentlessly petty.

He’s not remotely presidential.

This, quite evidently, is not a man who’ll be doing much (or perhaps any) learning on the job. Appallingly, the president is either unable or unwilling to wholeheartedly condemn white nationalism.