The Smartest Video Ad Tech Company You Never Heard Of Solving Big Problems

Let’s say you are a new small company starting out with a small marketing budget. You then determine the best bang for your buck for direct paid online advertising is video advertising and that you want to bid on some keywords for video PPC and target the ads yourself. Then after 30 days you realize you had a bunch of clicks to your video ads and even a decent CTR but then realize that the visits are almost all have a 100% bounce rate when you look at your Google Analytics. Or maybe it is even a ridiculously low bounce rate of like 10%.

It may look something like this:

100% Bounce Rate

The end result is that you just blew a month’s worth of a marketing budget and have nothing to show for it. In fact you are pretty sure that the visits you did receive that you were charged for were not even real human visitors… You feel disgusted. But why did this happen?

Rampant Bot Traffic and Click Fraud Exists in the Mobile and Desktop Video Ads Market

Why does Bot Traffic and Click Fraud even happen? Literally there can be a dozen or so different reasons why it happens. Some are technical issues or issues with Malware or site viruses. In reality, as sad is it is, the most common reason is that unscrupulous publishers / website owners, that are part of an ad placement network, that carry video advertiser content, intentionally inflate the clicks with garbage non-human or non-qualified traffic to maximize the per click earnings into the publishers pocket and away from the advertisers video ad budget. This is aka “Click Fraud” Good video ad platform companies, such as Kubient, proactively look for click fraud and ban the unscrupulous publishers that blatantly participate in it

Latency, Fraud and Transparency

Click Fraud is only one issue those advertisers have to battle against to protect their budgets and maximize the actual ROI of their ad spend. Luckily there are a group of industry veterans that have addressed the 3 biggest issues that affect not only advertisers but publishers as well. The company I mentioned, Kubient has a purpose built video ad platform that proactively solves the 3 biggest issues in this industry which are “click fraud” (which we already touched on), “latency” across the ad network platform and “transparency”.

Ad load Latency what is it and why is it important?

Latency across a video ad network quite simply means how quickly the video ad to loads across its publisher network. Why is this important? On the advertiser side If the video ad is slow to load than visitors are less likely to see your ad or, especially with the mobile user, if the ad is too slow or buffers the visitor will get frustrated and click away quickly. On the publisher side slow loading video content on a site can actually affect the quality score of a site hence lowering the overall user experience of a site. Google has over 200 ranking factors when it considers ranking a site in its organic index. User Experience or UX is now a major weighted ranking factor. If a video ad fails to load quickly, this affects UX in the mind of Google and hence Google can ding a site in the SERPs and favor a site that has better UX.

This is why Kubient has built a lightning fast video ad platform and are always proactively monitoring latency across their network. They know that UX and people actually being able see the video ad and taking action on the video ad is the life blood of their business.

Transparency what is it?

Transparency, on the advertiser side means letting advertisers see which specific sites that their video is running on and more importantly which sites their ad performs the best on. This gives the advertiser to further optimize the placement of their video ad which further optimizes their ad spend and their ROI.

On the publisher side it means which video ads garner the most clicks and hence earning to the publisher the most amount of money. This allows the publisher to have greater control over which advertiser to carry on their site being part of a video ad network so they can optimize their earnings for the video ad platform.

The only company that is this equally advertiser and publisher friendly for video ads is Kubient. They have so many cool features that make it extremely easy to do business with them whether you are an Advertiser or publisher.

In closing, if you are an advertiser with an extremely limited ad budget, make sure you do your due diligence on any company before your fork over your hard earned money. Go with the companies that understand your budget and the importance of you having an ROI the first time and every time.

Thanks for Reading