10/01/2017 01:58 pm ET Updated 29 minutes ago

The 'SNL' Season 43 Premiere After-Party Was As Star-Studded As They Come

Gosling. Mendes. Jay-Z. Bey.

By Leigh Blickley

When Ryan Gosling and Jay-Z team up for a “Saturday Night Live” episode, you know the evening is sure be star-studded. 

On Saturday night into Sunday morning, the actor and rapper celebrated the Season 43 premiere of “SNL” alongside their significant others and cast members, including Colin Jost and his rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson.

On a rare public night out, Gosling entered Tao nightclub in New York hand-in-hand with Eva Mendes, who looked chic in a printed jumpsuit. The couple was joined at the party by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, Dakota Johnson, Diddy, and “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus. 

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes at the "SNL" Season 43 after-party at Tao in New York City. 
Beyoncé at the "SNL" Season 43 after-party at Tao in New York City. 
Jay-Z at the "SNL" Season 43 after-party at Tao in New York City. 
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz at the "SNL" Season 43 after-party at Tao in New York City. 

The “SNL” premiere was a success as the show once again took on President Donald Trump and the news, and debuted some fun sketches and digital shorts. Alec Baldwin reprised his Emmy-winning impersonation of the president, while Gosling’s “La La Land” co-star Emma Stone stopped by for a quick cameo in the opening monologue

Thanks to everyone who watched the #SNLPremiere with us!

A post shared by Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) on

Of course, our other favorite Emmy winner Kate McKinnon had everyone cracking up with appearances in the cold open and the “Another Close Encounter” sketch. 

Cracking up. #SNLPremiere

A post shared by Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) on

We’re no doubt in store for a lot of laughs this season. 

