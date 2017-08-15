As those who are regular readers of the openly shared warts, wounds, words and confidences that this post is, on a daily blather basis, know that this has not been the greatest last week.

To summarize: there has been a steady downpour of fallings, failings and and fallen heroes, like my dear friend Dorothy, a college chum, who died last week which continues to haunt me although she never would. That was not her style. She would be way too busy trying to be witty to bother with that kind of after death hobby. Besides she has a son to watch over from her eternal, wings to come perch.

In the world of business there have been innumerable challenges. Disappointments. Setbacks.

And then I found out I needed a root canal.

The residual sadness that comes from all this is basically a low tide form of depression which I find myself at the moment wading through as it grumbles, like a cranky witch stirring her pot, back and forth, in the ocean of regret which is full of industrial waste of time.

Sadness always feels like a formal and most irritating passage; a ritual, forbidden tango that no one wants to do ever, but it is, like most natural disasters, so insistent, unstoppable and destructive that it simply cannot be denied.

From the moment it hits your shore it owns you.

Until you are smart enough to surrender into its arms like an exhausted tiny dancer that you are and begin the process of emotional molting, it just keeps side stepping and cutting into the grace of your natural stride Jose Greco style, until it guides you far out onto the dance floor of safety whose undertow is so powerful that it snatches you like a Dickens kidnapper, back to the place that you feared most when you were little and gripped the fingers of your fast beating heart onto the edge of the steady beacon of a nightlight which cut through the stocked with evil darkness.

The light, you were convinced, surely must have been God, since it felt identical to the warm and inviting Sunday morning sanctified sunlight which gushed like a waterfall through the stained glass windows of any church or synagogue.

Most importantly it was the life saving evidence that despite your very worst convictions, you were safe.

Life, when it finally cleaned itself up and put on some lipstick and a nice dress, was your forever dependable friend that would never leave you.

Here is the simple journey of life which we now go on without the benefit of a travel agent, both literally and metaphorically.

We go from one Never-Neverland to the other.

The first one: is the one where the rules are simple: you will never have to grow up. The numbers on the calendar are nothing but play dates. Days are meant for games and nights are where we balance stars like uncut diamonds on the tips of our fingers and explore the map of infinity with the ancient mariner that is the unbridled imagination of the human child.

It is where the twins of list and curiosity are born and fears are temporarily forgotten or suspended for the holidays which fall on every single day of anyone’s infinite life.

The second Never-Neverland is the one whose commandments say you will never be be able to declare yourself innocent again.

Life, after all the hormones are through bombarding you like London during the blitz, goes on within you and without you according to the Bible and George Harrison, who seemed to write his very own version of the bible right before our very eyes. Spoiler Alert: Hold on to that image because that, I think, in the end, is where this is headed. Spring is coming.

Once we have been shoved out into the snap arctic cold that is the often cruel and unforgiving winter weather of the grown up, every single misstep that we make seems to come with it’s own alarm or worse, a screaming siren, the kind that we children of the fifties used to hear when it was time once again to remind us that nuclear war was heading our way, so we best head for the safety of our under desks.

That, I suppose, is why we were called baby boomers.

Because at any given moment: Boom.

Add to this the fact that we were all raised first with inherited fears of our ancestors.

My relatives were East European Jews whose serpentine escape paths were littered with unspoken horror stories of camps and war which were told in endless detail through empty stares, anguished faces and hidden numerical tattoos.

My grandmother, who came to live with us, had suffered the loss of her youngest child from a bedroom window fall and after screaming away her sanity in the blood covered driveway that night in the 1930s, she forever carried, as a life sentence, an extra helping of torment which is why she chewed her fingers to the nub like a starving animal who was trapped in our living room while watching Dick Clark’s American Bandstand everyday. Earlier in the day she would sit across the street in the empty park and mutter to the concrete while she revolved her finger round the outer boundaries of her mouth until she wore away all the skin and resembled Emmet Kelly, the sad faced, hobo clown.

My mom inherited the mosquitoes that screamed like madness inside the hive of her brain and in order to steady herself leaned on sedatives and me when I was only two or three, to help get her through the day.

Being a resident of Never-Neverland, I was clueless as to how to right this ship and so I would, as often as possible, lock myself in my room, dress up as Zorro or Davy Crockett or even Peter himself, in order to fly as far, far away as I could.

Years later, as a writer locked in sitcom rooms, with other tormented Peters and Wendy, it would feel like nothing had changed.

Mom was surely right outside the door, ready to devour me with her jagged teeth and glass cracked heart.

We all share this in some way I suppose. Most. And when we just can’t take it anymore we either become insane and vote for Trump or take it out on ourselves, our children or our mates.

When things go suddenly right, that can be even crueler. Initially it always feels like we outsmarted life and are one of the lucky chosen few who just scored a first row seat to the concert of our dreams, like we knew a guy.

When the stars suddenly align as obediently as a line of choreographed Rockettes and life for no apparent reason, other than perhaps by pure accident, suddenly astonishes us like the circus just came town lead by a jubilant marching, Professor Harold Hill, we think that we have reached the summit of Valhalla which we can now officially call home.

We are so desperate to feel those once upon a time feelings of complete and staggeringly beautiful, zero judgement, parent guilt free freedom again, that we are willing to temporarily hypnotize ourselves into believing that this is the moment that we’ve been working for. Slaving for.

This is the permanence that we have dreamed of.

And then: boom. It rains death and root canals.

And in some ways it makes perfect sense.

The universe may somehow be in perfect balance but we’re not.

We’re all basically of freelance, out of control Kenmore dryers, set on a near tilt spin cycle, whose sneakers are our flailing around emotions that are banging around the tub of our souls threatening to break down the machinery. And it’s a weekend, so good luck finding someone to come over and fix you,.

So tell me, what general or leader, either political or religious, could possibly come along to create harmony and cooperation with all that racket going on?

Before you have to settle on an answer, that’s when our individual buzzers sound and the dryer stops.

And we just like, we allow ourselves the luxury of feeling again.

Sadness I think is the missing sock that we will never find.

We will be baffled by its loss, which will never be explained.

We will feel the lack of partnership.

The feeling of worthlessness. Of being incomplete.

Of envying everyone who has more socks than you who keeps getting more and more as you get less and less.