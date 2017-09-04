The Socratic Time Management System

Socrates was a classical Greek philosopher and is credited as one of the founders of Western philosophy.

His teaching is known today as the Socratic Method. It’s a system of thinking designed by breaking down a problem into a series of questions and answering each one, and in doing so, find the solution to the original problem.

Sadly, it led to his execution in 399 B.C for corrupting the youth and refusing to recognize the gods. All for simply asking questions.

Socrates understood that questions had power. They force us to come up with answers.

Most people are not aware that the minute we are asked a question, our mind immediately goes to work on finding an answer to whatever question we are presented with.

Do you want for lunch?

What time did you wake up?

What was the best move you’ve seen this year?

Just by typing these questions, my mind automatically came up with, “Yes, 6:45am and Wonder Woman.” I just couldn’t help myself and I’m sure many reading this weren’t able to either.

But these weren’t the sort of questions Socrates would ask his students. He wanted his students to really think. Politics, law, religion, love, family, nothing was off limits.

Today, Tony Robbins is possibly the person who best understands the power of questions having helped thousands of people transform their lives from every part of the globe. I recommend checking out his I’m Not Your Guru to see how he uses questions to get to the root of the people’s issues. If you’re short on time, check out his video on questions.

Good questions make me stop and think. I love that.

While Tony’s obsessed with ending human suffering, I’m obsessed with productivity and time management.

It wasn’t until recently when I sat down to write an article on nature over on Thrive Global that I realized just how much I utilize questions myself with clients.

So I did what any good entrepreneur would do. I started writing them all down and came up with about 50 questions which make up what I like to call “The Socratic Time Management System.” (Patent pending)

Here are a few of them.

​How much time do you spend on emails? At meetings? With customers? On the phone with customers? On potential clients? On the phone with potential client? How much time do you spend with your family? Working at home? At the office? Working on your dreams? Your hobbies? How often to you talk to the secretaries? Mail room staff? Managers? What is your biggest time commitment? How long is it? Who do you associate with regularly? Why those people? Mentors, do you have them? How often do you talk to them? Are you part of a mastermind? If so, why? If not, why not? Do you have a to-do list? If so, is it written in order of importance? How many do you usually get done? What do you usually do first?When do you write your to-do list? If not, why not? Do you take notes at meetings or discussions, or do you rely on your memory? If you take notes, where do you keep them? How often do you take vacations? How many days are your vacations on average? Do you work on your vacations or do you have a no-work policy when you are on vacation?

The point of these questions is to better understand their mindset regarding time, work, family and personal development. They also allow me to get a picture of their daily life and habits which in turn allows me to plot a course designed specifically for their wants and needs.

Henry Ford once said, “Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason why so few engage in it.” He was absolutely right. Far too many of us spend most of our lives on automatic pilot and never stop to ask ourselves the really important questions.

Socrates got it. Tony Robbins gets it. Questions are powerful.

Use them.