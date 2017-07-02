For many of us this is a long weekend filled with meaningful rituals before the final season of “Game of Thrones” unwinds. It is also our first July fourth celebration of Independence since 11/9. While we party and keep an eye on the underlying meaning of this national holiday, we must ponder inconvenient facts as well. With each bite of BBQ and eye-popping firework explosion we are concurrently celebrating our limping democracy that is suffering from the hostile takeover of facts that regulated the norms of the Republican Party, the Supreme Court, the press, science, election system, government civility and ethics, and presidential behavior. “Oh say can you see”, sadly yes.

If this almost dystopian nightmare was a television drama the lead-in to the final season might start as, “Meanwhile back at Trump King’s Landing, an orange haired mean, insecure, thin-skinned delusional man-child, educated, enhanced and protected by alternative tabloid sleaze, has successfully deconstructed The White House and turned it into “The Soiled House” in “The Game of Thorns.”

Evidence is surging that Donald J. Trump has no qualifications to be our POTUS. He is that same person we observed throughout the campaign and even worse. There cannot be a pivot. There cannot be positive behavior change. There cannot be honesty, integrity, and accountability, taking responsibility, apologies or personal growth.

This person has a soiled social sickness of self-love. He needs everyone around him to pledge a loyalty of love to him. Those that do not are bullied and verbally assaulted. Trump attacks the news he cannot control, he attacks reporters he cannot control, and he attacks public figures he cannot control. He is mean. He is vindictive. He is cruel. He is crude. He thrives on shaming others. He is a pathological liar. He is macho wired for the high wire of the ruthless soiled mobster style entrepreneurial world. One who is a godfather type can do no wrong, has no shame, and cannot embody our democratic diverse society. He has no moral voice of authentic authority.