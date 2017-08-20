The Solar Eclipse is a Hoax

Right about now, tens of thousands of gullible Americans are amassed along the so-called “path of totality” to watch the so-called “solar eclipse”. Whole families have traveled from far away. Many of them are camped out in tents. They can look forward to horrendous traffic jams when they try to get back home.

What they can’t look forward to is a total eclipse because it’s a total hoax. The scientists and fake media who keep telling us it will happen know it isn’t true. Some just want their 15 minutes of fame after spending years in their claustrophobic offices and laboratories. This is their moment to shine.

On top of that, the alt-right media has disclosed that most of these so-called scientists are probably profiting from the sale of the special glasses people are buying to watch the so-called eclipse, as if there was going to be one, which there won’t.

If something does happen today, it will be the result of a government conspiracy, like the moon landing. I don’t know how they do it, but they do. Alt-right radio says it’s mass hypnosis caused by a top-secret government program being carried out by the black-ops divisions of the CIA and the National Security Agency. That makes sense to me.

I believe it because I researched this on Facebook. I found an astronomer who says the totality is total B.S. So the science is unsettled. All these people flocking like sheep to the “path of totality” will be very disappointed because there’s not a snowball’s chance in the U.S. Senate that darkness is going to descend upon America at mid-day