The Spectacle of a Chekhovian #Soiree

Arriving half an hour early was not early enough to get a seat. New Yorkers had more enthusiasm for Anton Chekhov than I expected. Or perhaps it was the promise of “immersive” or “interactive” theater that had drawn so many out to see Wax Factory’s Pull Yourself Together! #soiree at Lincoln Center. The performance had evolved over many years under different hashtags, inspired by a dream, and promised to be a contemporary interpretation of Chekhov’s The Seagull in a solipsistic, media-focused culture.

“I don’t think there are any seats left,” the usher told me. “Those are for VIPs or friends of the artists.” I eyed the dozen of empty seats that were cordoned off.

The ambience of an exclusive soiree had already begun. A frail older woman with a walker approached the usher.

“Are you on the list? Are you a friend of the artists?” the usher asked. The older woman shook her head.

“These are for VIPs only,” the usher started to say. A member in the VIP section intervened, pointing out the empty seats. The usher, perhaps realizing the uncomfortable optics, agreed to consult with another usher. They thankfully made an exception to seat the older woman.

“You all will have to stand for an hour and a half,” an usher warned the rest of us.

“I won’t be able to see,” a petite young woman said to her companion.

“Maybe we’ll start here, and then once the show starts, we can see where the action is and move,” he offered. People craned their heads and shifted left and right, a silent and tentative dance to find the best view.

“Couldn’t they let you sit down?” a concerned stranger asked a young woman on crutches, her leg in a cast. The young woman shook her head.

“I’m so glad you came!” exclaimed one of the actor-hosts of the #soiree. She hugged her friend. The photographer snapped photos of their embrace.

The show had started without actually starting: There was an in-crowd and an out-crowd, the elite and the standing bourgeois. I was caught up in it as well. I was that friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend of the host. An usher shooed me away. I drifted toward the bar. I sat down on a remote concrete bench, resigned to listen to the play. I stood up, edging myself stage right. I now faced the audience more so than the actors.

A woman seated in the audience frowned. She stood up and tapped the couple standing in front of her. She pointed to her seat; she had been waiting for a long time and now they were blocking her view. How was that fair, her pointed finger accused. A palpable tension familiar to New Yorkers rippled through the standing audience— the same uneasy tenor in long queues at Trader Joe’s when someone cuts the line and doesn’t heed the young man holding the sign that says “End of Line,” the same edginess at Penn Station when people try to predict the Amtrak train track and then scramble to funnel a disorganized mass into a single line. Who was going to get a better view? Who was going to disrupt the social norms of waiting, and who was going to speak up about it?

Finally, two actor-hosts in stilettos and short dresses came to the front, and welcomed everyone.

“Don’t forget to follow me on Instagram! Champagne will be out soon!” she cooed and tottered away on her glittery heels. An empty promise, there was no champagne (making this not quite as immersive as shows like The Third Rail’s Then She Fell, where you do actually get to consume tiny cocktails). This seemingly small detail fed into the growing chasm between audience and characters—a divide that typically narrows and often closes in immersive or interactive theater. In this case, the gap is apropos. The audience is meant to be neglected. The hosts are too busy thinking about themselves to share their champagne. Behind a video screen, one character continued to fill her own glass as she bemoaned a string of problems and asked for reassurances on her appearance from an invisible doctor. From the actor’s perspective (I was standing behind her), she was actually talking to a reflection of herself.

Whether through video projections or their self-involved dialogue of unhappiness, or even love, the main characters became more and more removed and unrelatable, heightened by the characters’ narcissism and instantiated by the concrete separation of the audience from actor through layers of screens. During one scene, an audience member in the front row held up her phone to record a character who was Facetiming. There were now two screens separating the audience and actor, shielding both from any possibility of an authentic connection.

Even when the characters reveal their dreams to the invisible doctor, they are defensive and contrived— their attempts at vulnerability too insincere to crack the surface of their intense unlikeability.

In this way, this modern New York interpretation—its tense audience, the indifferent characters—remarkably echoes The Seagull’s opening night on October 17, 1896. When Chekhov first witnessed the premier of his play, the audience was so angry with the unlikeable characters, they hissed by the end of the first act. Chekhov himself left the audience and went behind the scenes for the last two acts. He later wrote to his brother:

The play has fallen flat, and come down with a crash. There was an oppressive strained feeling of disgrace and bewilderment in the theatre. The actors played abominably stupidly. The moral of it is, one ought not to write plays.

Chekhov described the toll the premier had on his confidence:

I saw from the front only the two first acts of my play. Afterwards I sat behind the scenes and felt the whole time that The Seagull was a failure. After the performance that night and next day, I was assured that I had hatched out nothing but idiots, that my play was clumsy from the stage point of view, that it was not clever, that it was unintelligible, even senseless, and so on and so on. You can imagine my position—it was a collapse such as I had never dreamed of! I felt ashamed and vexed, and I went away from Petersburg full of doubts of all sorts. I thought that if I had written and put on the stage a play so obviously brimming over with monstrous defects, I had lost all instinct and that, therefore, my machinery must have gone wrong for good.

Were we channeling elements of this fraught history over a hundred years later? What had Chekhov witnessed from behind the curtain, when he looked out over the audience?