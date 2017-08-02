The spin and slant in Trump’s tweets on immigration

Since announcing his candidacy for president, U.S. President Donald Trump has sent 98 tweets using the word “immigration” or “immigrant.” We analyzed all of them for their spin, slant, logic and accuracy, and found many distortions. Some of them oversimplify what’s essentially a complex, multi-pronged issue that many countries—not just the U.S.—struggle to balance.

These tweets may end up creating partisanship and an even greater divide than our physical borders: an “us vs. them” mentality with which we no longer see each other as human, but rather as “American” and “illegal.” This impact could be even greater, given that the tweets come from the president of the United States.

Below is an analysis of the spin and slant we found in Trump’s tweets on “immigration” between June 16, 2015 and the present. See our full story in The Knife for the complete ratings as well as an analysis of logic and accuracy.

Spin

Of the 163 sentences we analyzed, 133 of them had spin words—meaning, they had vague, dramatic or sensational language. Some of them portray Trump’s plans and his administration’s efforts as effectively dealing with the country’s problems, including immigration. But it’s difficult to critically evaluate what he says because the language isn’t precise or data-based.

“Jobs are returning, illegal immigration is plummeting, law, order and justice are being restored. We are truly making America great again!” Apr. 12, 2017, 7:32 p.m.

Vague: This tweet is spun. It speaks of progress, but provides no specifics at all (how many jobs exactly?). Readers may not understand how “plummeting” illegal immigration makes America “great again,” or know from what condition order and justice are being “restored.”

“I will end illegal immigration and protect our borders! We need to MAKE AMERICA SAFE& GREAT AGAIN! #Trump2016” Feb. 12, 2016 7:31 p.m.

Vague, again: Same question on immigration as above, and this tweet isn’t precise about what the U.S. borders need to be “protected” from. The U.S.-Mexico border, for example, has existed in its current form for more than 163 years, and bilateral relations have been largely regulated for the past 23 years under NAFTA. What’s changed so drastically that now undermines the country’s safety and “greatness”?

Slant

The Knife’s slant analysis measures how much of a news article (or, in this case, Trump’s tweeting) supports just one point of view, and what percentage brings in other perspectives (i.e. balance).

In Trump’s tweeting on immigration, the prevalent message is that immigrants pose serious problems for the U.S., and that the issue must be addressed immediately. We found that out of 163 sentences, 148 supported that perspective. Only 15 were neutral, and none provided alternate points of view.

In part, this is because Trump portrays the issue using cherry-picked information. He correlates different issues to immigration, including domestic gang violence, criminal violence, drug abuse and trafficking, job loss and terrorism. But he doesn’t consider numerous other factors.

“I told you so. Our country totally lost control of illegal immigration, even with criminals.” Feb. 5, 2016, 9:42 p.m.

Slanted: Trump used a Breitbart article as evidence of his assertion. The article slants data from a Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee. It states 179,027 undocumented immigrants in the U.S. have been convicted of a criminal offense. Breitbart’s headline says the “Fugitive Criminal Aliens Outnumber All New Hampshire Cities’ Entire Populations.” That makes it sound like a big number, but why not say they also outnumber the population of Antarctica? The real bias, however, is the lack of context: it doesn’t tell readers about the number of American citizens and lawful residents who’ve been convicted of a crime (one calculation2 puts that number at around 6.7 million adults). Comparing the two, has the “country totally lost control of illegal immigration”?