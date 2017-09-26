'The Spirit of Saul': Roadblock to a Generation of New Leaders

"Saul Attacking David" King Saul refused to face Goliath though he has been blessed by God

“...And Saul cast the javelin; for he said, I will smite David even to the wall with it… And Saul was afraid of David, because the LORD was with him, and was departed from Saul.” I Samuel 18:11-12

By John W. Fountain

The Spirit of Saul…

Silent side-eyed venom, he shoots. Seeking at every turn to disparage you, mock you, diminish your stature in the eyes of others. Sowing seeds of divisiveness against you amongst the brothers.

Huddled in whispering circles, Kings Saul are often graying elders who feel threatened by your impending rise. By your undeniable anointing that glows and shines. They are those who ought to be pouring into those younger ones who follow. Who ought to be lifting instead of wallowing in jealousy pools, gossiping like old fools with tongues so cruel.

Preachers, teachers—ordained or self-appointed leaders—descended into self-aggrandizing, prideful deceivers, leeches. For vainglory and the love of money—the root of all evil.

Unable to face the truth that their time has come and gone. That their season as "King" has faded. That their sense of right has turned to wrong.

“Their message and devices outdated. Their vision antiquated—stuck in a vacuum of musty dust that must be emptied and discarded...”

The color green shades their eyes when the winds carry the song of delightful voices singing your praise. While in the rearview mirror Kings Saul glimpse their glory days in a bittersweet haze.

So soon, it seems, their time has passed. Too soon it is, they surmise, to release their grasp—on the kingdom’s reigns in which they have glorified themselves, gathered gain and fame. Established their fiefdoms to forever last.

Except nothing lasts forever. And their time is now passed. The glorious movements, churches and organizations they once helped shepherd now a mere semblance in a broken misty water-colored glass.

Their message and devices outdated. Their vision antiquated—stuck in a vacuum of musty dust that must be emptied and discarded. Like their isms and schisms that reek of nonsense.

No longer do Kings Saul hear from on high. But speak in powerless platitudes and empty hyperbole, of pie in the sky. Have not groomed the next generation of leaders, though the people perish and “the wall” now lies in ruins, with greater storms looming.

Old heads they have become. Instead of wise heads—journeymen with everlasting purpose and eyes set on the primary goal. It has instead become about them. Not about Him who once anointed and appointed them for a season. They now swim in indivine treason.

And this is the reason the mantle has shifted. And they shall be sifted—lifted—from the high seat they are powerless to keep in the face of Him who never sleeps. The Lord is sovereign, His promises to keep.

King Saul is lifted up, full of conceit. Envious, deceiving, murderously conceiving. Filled with the spirit of clinging to the thing from which his full sense of worth is derived. That being: King for as long as he is alive.

And here you stand, a younger man. Without the taint of power’s hand. Devoid of the avarice that overtakes men who lose sight of God’s plan for the greater good of all men.

Jagged-edged jealousy. Petty animosity. Unbridled pomposity.

Oh, Spirit of Saul…

Murder is your ultimate aim. Though Kings Saul often resort to playing mind games. To attempts to shame those whom destiny calls. Smiling in your face while plotting your fall.

Awaiting word of your physical, economic or social demise. Rejoicing in spreading hateful lies.

Javelins of homicide they fling. In desperate gasping breaths and hopes of killing new kings whose hearts are tethered to the heart of God. Egged on by envy, by fear and insecurity, they wish you into obscurity.

They hate the praise and cries of those who see your star arise—aglow in incubation and divine destination. They crave for the anointing that has sense vanished, like a fleeting wind, removed by the Lord's hand.

Saul clings to a sense of false self-preservation in the face of their mortality, spilling like sands in an hourglass. Despite the undeniable shift in the winds, whispering: “Your time has passed…”

…And LORD’s spirit was departed from Saul.