The spiritual advantages of being gay

Simply by existing and being our authentic selves, gay men challenge and deconstruct judgmental viewpoints and open people’s minds; uniting people rather than separating them. Thus it could be said that one of the spiritual purposes of being gay is having a major part to play in bringing the world together despite differences of culture or philosophy; and ushering in a new spirituality which doesn’t separate people, but unites them - because people of all races, cultures and religious backgrounds and from all over the world know someone or love someone who is gay - or are gay themselves.

A freedom to be

When there is something about you that people don’t approve of, and you cannot change it no matter how hard you try - you are called instead to go within and shift your self-perception and go beyond the need for external approval. This is a blessing in disguise, as it gives you strength and also teaches others (such as family members) to learn unconditional acceptance and non-judgement, which in turn leads to their freedom if they choose to take the opportunity.

Male sexuality - and sexual shadow

As much as people try to avoid it, even nowadays, there is going to be a sexual element when it comes to the subject of being gay. Gay men bring up the subject of male sexuality in an intense way and that is one of the main reasons the subject of homosexuality has been faced with such harsh judgement. In my experience any issues about gay male sexuality are about male sexuality full stop - and yet society has projected it’s own sexual shame and sexual shadows onto homosexual men almost exclusively.

And so another benefit of homosexuality is that it brings to light the shadow of sex - a shadow that needs to be dealt with for humanity as a whole. Look at what has happened within some religious institutions: an inauthentic front of piousness and a hidden, hypocritical aspect of damaging sexual acting out or even abuse. This, again, is often projected onto gay men. Out homosexuality can bring up men's fears about their own sexuality, which they then try to obliterate when they see it mirrored in others. It doesn’t make men more manly or more straight by condemning gay men. In fact it does the opposite; broadcasting their insecurity about their own sexuality.

There is a fear that if we allowed ourselves to fully be ourselves and be open and authentic, then somehow everything would go wild - but the opposite is true. What I've found is that it is hiding who you are, repression, shame and lack of self-acceptance that contributes perhaps the most of all to creating problems with sexuality including addictions, sexual and otherwise - and it is self-acceptance that creates a fulfilling and balanced life in all areas.

Internal homophobia: making peace with your prejudices

The inner battle with shame about being gay is still a heavy one, even with increasing modern advancements in equality. It’s internal homophobia which is the major problem, sometimes more so than homophobia from the outside. But it’s virtually impossible to shift directly into full self-love and self-acceptance if you are feeling the opposite and you’ve had years of being conditioned to think there's something wrong with you. And we all have judgements. This is an opportunity to free yourself and go beyond them by first accepting where you are.

Firstly you want to make peace with your lack of self-acceptance and prejudices, because many people further beat themselves up for not being able to accept themselves "when much of society now seems to and I should". You want to be gentle with yourself. It's ok to be where you are right now, and feel how you feel.

Making peace with my prejudices about homosexuality:

It's ok to feel as I feel.

It’s not surprising it's a challenge to fully accept myself considering all the judgements from religion/family/society etc I've heard.

﻿It's ok to find the media portrayal of gay people frustrating, stereotyping or isolating. This is a nudge for me to switch off/not read this and instead be myself, live my own life and make my own voice heard.

Many people struggle or have struggled with this subject - everyone has judgments about something.

And you will find more of your own…

Next level: The advantages of being a gay man

And once you’ve cleared your prejudices (and it may take some time) - now you can look for the good in homosexuality. Making peace with where you are - and then appreciating who you are fully - is a route to empowerment. Some examples:

Mathew told me that “Probably my number one favourite thing about being gay or LGBTQ is that we are the only minority in the world that is in every community in the world. Doesn’t matter your race, your ethnicity, nationality, gender, socioeconomic backgrounds, etc - we are everywhere. For the most part we are supportive of each other globally. There is no other group of people in the world that exists like that, we even have a flag that represents love for all of us. I strongly believe the LGBT community is an example community for how the world could possibly live in peace”.

Rob says “My understanding is deepened due to my homosexuality. I was always sure of who I am and I was accepted early on, which was lucky. I have always seen the advantage in being gay and the only thing that threatened to change that was hearing other people speak things which didn’t resonate with me - and had nothing to do with me.”

“I think the best advantage of being gay, is that the rules are not well established. The things I choose to do with my life are more of my own design. No one expected me to become a father, so therefore becoming a father was 100% my own decision. No one expects me to get married at least not till recently, so being single we're choosing a partner is 100% my own decision. I love that level of freedom to create my own path.” said Darren

And again, you’ll find more of your own.

Authenticity and self-acceptance