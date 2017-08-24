The Spiritual Connection of Black Girl Group Chats

“...I would like to thank my group chats for always having my back and telling the truth.” -Solange

Wendy Wiliams Show

Black girls and women across the nation, myself included slow clapped as Solange thanked her group chat in her acceptance speech during the 2017 Black Girls Rock Awards and told our collective truth.

From the “block to the boardroom," church fans waved and besties' inboxes filled with alerts.

Why?

Solange’s words were a declaration of the power that exists inside the #BlackGirlMagic group chats. It was a testament to the the experience that happens when we have safe spaces to tell the truth, honor each other, and love each other like sisters.

GIPHY

Now more than ever, black women need safe spaces to just be. It's essential to our health, mentally and physically. It is where we are supported and celebrated 100 percent,

or where we will go from zero to 100 real quick to protect one another.

GIPHY

I asked a few of my sister-friends to share what the #BlackGirlMagic group chat meant to them and for them.

“It allows me to be me, wholly, without fear of judgement or repercussion. It's motivation, empowerment, love and support. To see my sisters excel pushes me on that direction as well. And when I need a shoulder, a helping hand or a prayer, I know I can find it here.” - Corinne Mason

“Continued connectivity and support is what l get from these groups. Loads of laughter, ideas being bounced around and a cheering squad when we conquer small slices of life.” Andrea Trainer

“For this group chat...you/we are a remnant of women who celebrate one another...bringing a personal touch to what some call impersonal form of communicating (texting). The people in a chat can give life to words through sincere, celebratory feedback. Chats can live for extended periods of time allowing us to reminisce about the exchange as needed. It’s good to go back and see what ya' Sistahs said a coupla' days ago.” -Tashyra Ayers

“They are essentially the army of praise, encouragement, and inspiration that fights back against the voices of self doubt, confusion and judgment. Cheerleaders in my pocket, comedians that never run low on material, the plugs to invaluable opportunities, and in the most special of cases: angels sent from above.” -Syreeta Martin

Your group chat holds ambition, sisterhood, success challenges and SECRETS that will go to the grave! You see, for black women, the #BlackGirlMagic group chat is so much bigger than a text message.

It's a place where we seek refuge among the women who know us best.