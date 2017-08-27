The Sport Of Boxing Will Be Better Than Ever Now That Floyd Mayweather Has Retired

The sport of boxing will continue to grow in popularity after Mayweather VS McGreggor. And it has everything to do with the rich young talent in the sport, and very little to do with the outcome of the so called “biggest fight of all time”.

Floyd Mayweather is done boxing. He just finished beating Conor McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round. Mayweather will, deservingly so, fade into the sunset and eventually go into the boxing hall of fame. This is great news for him. It’s even better news for the sport of boxing because, there are some amazing, elite talent-level, young and extremely hungry boxers waiting to take the sport to new heights.

Errol Spence Jr, Saul Canelo Alvarez, Claressa Shields, and Shakur Stevenson are the just some of the boxers who are part of the new era in boxing. Names like Andre Ward, Terrence Crawford, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder all have the talent and potential to accomplish amazing things in their careers, and perhaps even surpass the impressive success of one Floyd Mayweather. What’s greatest about this new era of boxing is that there is so much talent throughout various weight classes. There are elite level fighters within the same weight classes throughout various weight classes. With the exception of a few fighters, most of these fighters are entering the prime of their careers.

Take undefeated World Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr for example. The haymaker connoisseur is only 27 and he’s still getting better. If you don’t think he’s that good, what about Terrence Crawford? The 29 year old undisputed world champion at 140 pounds is an absolute assassin in the ring. And if he doesn’t fit your cup of tea, Flint Michigan native Claressa Shields is sure to knock that unsavory cup of earl grey out of your hand with her signature right hook. The youngest of all these talented fighters is Shakur Stevenson. A product of Newwark New Jersey, Shakur is lightening in a bottle. He has a smile that can light up a room, and he can knock your lights out with both hands.