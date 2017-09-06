The startling transformation of Alexander Hamilton

When I meet my introductory US history class at UCLA in a few weeks, I expect that my students will recognize the name of Alexander Hamilton. Because of the musical—and for many young people who have not seen the show, the widely available music from it—students know Hamilton as a most admirable founder, opposing slavery, fighting for the common man, and advocating for the development of the young nation. This celebration of Hamilton marks a major change from the way politically-engaged, left-leaning young people thought about the same historical figure three or four decades ago.

As an undergraduate, I had very little impression of Hamilton. Considered one of the less significant American founders, Hamilton was dwarfed by such figures as Washington, Jefferson, and Franklin. My history classes mentioned him as one of a number of authors of the Federalist Papers, written in support of the U.S. Constitution, and for his work in the Washington administration, promoting various internal improvement projects. His death in a duel at the hands of Aaron Burr may have been mentioned in passing, but less in relation to him than to illustrate the concept of honor and the persistence of dueling. After we students memorized the facts that he was a Federalist and Secretary of the Treasury while study for a test, we forgot him entirely.

When I got to graduate school in the early 1980s, Hamilton came into view again, but this time as an object of active dislike. U.S. history students in my PhD program were engaged in New Left history, working with Gary Nash, Alex Saxton, and other luminaries at UCLA. In the left view, Hamilton represented capitalism, centralized power to support the wealthy, and a diminution of democratic representation. Our studies often placed Hamilton in contrast with his rival, Thomas Jefferson, who despite his greater commitment to slave ownership, was seen as more appealing to a leftist critique of America’s past than Hamilton. Although Jefferson owned many slaves (to Hamilton’s few), he also wrote the inspiring words “all men are created equal” in the opening to the Declaration of Independence. Opposing the Federalists and their agenda of strong central government and capitalist development, we saw Jefferson as advocating for local control over decision making, for the ability of young men of modest means to rise on their merits, and for an increase in small farms as the best way to ensure independent thinking and civic engagement. Today, after much additional scholarship, we are more attuned to the problems with Jefferson’s vision—especially what his idea of a nation of small farms stretching across the continent would mean for the Native inhabitants of those lands. In 1980, though, the left-wing view had Hamilton aligned with the forces of modern American capitalism and Jefferson fighting against those forces.