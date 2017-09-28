The State Of The Today’s Foreclosure Market & What It Means For Investors

For the better part of a decade, foreclosures have served as one of the best sources of deals for investors, and for good reason: few acquisition strategies offer better spreads and an opportunity to work with motivated sellers. For what it’s, foreclosures may be the most efficient properties to target for those looking to optimize their profit margins.

It’s worth noting, however, that while foreclosures may not be as prevalent as they were at the onset of the Great Recession, they haven’t ceased entirely. There are still plenty of foreclosures on the market. According to the most recent data presented by RealtyTrac, there are “currently 623,107 properties in U.S. that are in some stage of foreclosure” as recently as August, but what does that mean for investors? Put simply, there are at least 623,107 potential deals out there. While that number is a far cry from the amount of foreclosures we saw immediately after the last recession, it’s also nothing to ignore. In fact, it stands to reason that those investors capable of locating said properties will have the upper hand.

Investors that can find and acquire foreclosure deals stand to benefit immensely from some of today’s greatest deals, which begs the question: Where are all these foreclosures ending up?

While I have yet to find a market void of foreclosure entirely, there are certain regions that have demonstrated an increased propensity towards delinquent homeowners. Five states, for that matter, have found themselves at the top of the list: New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland and Florida. If you are intent on finding a foreclosure for your next deal, the odds of finding one are better in these five states, but I digress. Not everyone has the luxury to invest out of state, nor may they even want to.

Fortunately, you don’t have to invest in said states to know where all the foreclosures are. While they may have a higher ratio of delinquent homes, investors could benefit equally from the foreclosure status distribution across the entire country. In other words, if you can identify the state of most of today’s foreclosures, your chances of finding a deal will increase dramatically.

As it turns out, RealtyTrac has done the heavy lifting once again and identified the foreclosure status distribution on a national level. Perhaps even more specifically, the real estate information company has identified the status of those 623,107 properties I mentioned earlier. As it turns out, the majority of them are going to be placed up for auction. to be exact, 39.1% of today’s foreclosures are either going to be placed up for auction, or already have started receiving bids. Another 31.7% of today’s foreclosures have been given notices of default, meaning the home hasn’t fallen into the foreclosure process yet, but the homeowner is, in fact, delinquent on their payments. And finally, the remaining 29.2% are what investors in the business call bank-owned. Otherwise known as real estate-owned (REO) properties, bank-owned homes have been repossessed from their owners and are currently in the possession of the loan originators.

While the distribution of foreclosure statuses is spread relatively equally across all sections, the information offered to us can’t be ignored. If for nothing else, knowing where to find foreclosures in a market as competitive as today’s is invaluable to savvy investors, and certainly can’t be ignored. That said, if you can identify where most of the foreclosures in your market are, the better your chances of landing a great deal with better spreads are. At the very least, real estate is a numbers game; the more foreclosures you are made privy to, the more likely you are to land one as a deal.

The data provided by RealtyTrac suggests that the majority of today’s foreclosures are either going to go up for auction or already are. That means investors willing to listen to the data have been given a gift — one that equates to a great starting point. That said I maintain that investors looking to capitalize on foreclosures should prioritize searching local auctions. What better place to find your next foreclosure than where most of them reside?

Now is the time to brush up on your auction acumen; for only those that are prepared for what’s in store will be able to walk away with a deal in hand. Above all else, mind due diligence and familiarize yourself with the process. When and where will your local auction take place? Better yet, what time should you show up? How are bids submitted? Which properties will be on the auction block? There are a myriad of things regarding the process itself that you must know before going into an auction. That way you will be able to make quick and decisive decisions. Remember, auctions are fast; the faster you can react with an educated decision, the better.

It’s also worth noting that foreclosure properties purchased at auction will need to be paid for in full at the time of the auction. That means you had better have the funds available to pay for the home you bid on. And since you can’t typically write a check to cover the cost of a home, you will need to have cashier’s checks on hand. And no, one won’t do; you need to have several cashier’s checks in different amounts. That way you can cover the price of your winning bid. I recommend making them out to yourself in $2,500; $5,000, $10,000; $20,000 incriminates. That way, you will be able to pay the agreed upon price without having to run to the bank again.

And last, but certainly not least, is the “as-is” moniker each property bought at auction will coincide with. While auctions have proven to be a great place to acquire foreclosures, their deals come with a significant caveat: the homes could exhibit a number of “complications.” In other words, don’t underestimate the s’is designation. It’s entirely possible for a property bought at auction to come complete with a number of issues: title issues, superior loan pay offs, liens, squatting tenants, and/or structural damage.