The Statue of Liberty's Torch Is Dim In The Trump Era

In my lifetime, the sky has never looked so cloudy. It’s not just the smoke-filled skies in my neighborhood in Seattle or the falling ash floating in the air from wildfires raging cross the Cascades and in Central Washington. Nor is it only the gloomy skies that Seattle is so known for or the photos friends are posting of hazy Portland skies due to the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge. Like vegetation in the burning landscapes, I am increasingly becoming engulfed in bitterness amid a toxic atmosphere that burns away remnants of our American Dream.

It has been centuries since Emancipation Proclamation, just decades since reparations for Japanese Internment, five years since DACA was founded by former President Obama, and two years since gay marriage was made legal in all 50 states.

Today, threats against progression the United States has moved toward over the years is being reversed like rapid gun fire meant to reopen wounds barely healed: Trump signed a transgender military ban, is repealing the Clean Water Rule, and on September 5, 2017, the administration announced it would rescind DACA. DACA has helped to protect young adults from deportation who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

Our American dream burns. Like a disappearing act under a smoke screen, the message of hope has morphed into concentrated hate and punishments toward populations that have longed suffer. This hateful efforts feels like retribution for steps toward a society that is more representative of changing demographics. The minority population is estimated to be about 56 percent of the total population in 2060 and was 38 percent last year, according to the United States Census.

“Making America Great Again” hearkens back to a time of open injustice; these ideals represent calls to those who’d rather an American Dream where white supremacy is openly embedded into life. It seems ironic that people who have a history of colonization and massive bloodshed believe there is something to take back from oppressed groups of people who have climbed the socio-economic ladder through non-violent measures like hard work and perseverance. It is sad that people of color are more associated with terrorism and crime than those hate groups who burned crosses on frightened families’ yards in the Deep South in the 1950s and 60s—the same groups causing uprisings and death in Charlottesville, VA in 2017

It has been over 200 days with the Trump administration, a period that has quickly made American values murkier.

Chants of “No justice no peace” are compared to “Jews will not replace us.”

Those demanding police accountability are likened to those who wore white sheets and lynched innocent black people.

Building a wall and deporting families, children and hardworking people are said by those in power to be a symbol of America’s greatness.