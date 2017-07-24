The Steps to Clean a Mattress for Side Sleepers

The fact is that there are so many types of pillows and mattresses available in the market today for a variety of styles and prices to choose from, which are suitable for a variety of sleeping conditions and common sleep disorders.

You are the one who likes to lie on your side, and you are looking for valuable information related to the mattress designed for the people who have a habit like you. Today, we’re sharing the top rated mattresses but also giving guidance on how to clean your mattress in the fastest and most effective way.

Top 3 mattress for Side Sleepers

Nectar Mattress

The Nectar mattress offers a balanced level, which gives the users a feeling of comfort and support. Besides that, the superb cooling feature of this type of mattress is also a very good option for you.

Leesa Mattress

If you are looking for a high-quality mattress, the Leesa mattress is perfect for your demand because it is made from the highest quality materials. It is softer than other ones in the market and remains cool during using process.

Brentwood Home 13-Inch Gel HD Memory Foam Mattress

This product is designed for those who are interested in firmness and conformability. The gel and air channels inside the mattress will keep you cool as sleeping. With the blend of a variety of foam materials, the Brentwood Home 13-inch gel HD memory foam mattress is the great choice for side sleepers.

Five simple steps to clean your mattress

Do you know that you spend about one-third of your life on your mattress? When was the last time you cleaned it? And are you sure it is clean? Try changing the effective method to clean your mattress with five steps below, and you will have a product that is as clean as new.

Step 1: Unwrap and clean the bed sheets

First of all, start the cleaning process by removing all the bed sheets and throwing them straight into the washing machine. To remove stubborn stains, you should use the laundry detergent that is appreciated by consumers and install the hottest water on your washer. Then, dry your bed cover at high temperatures with the aim to prevent any living bacteria.

Step 2: Use the vacuum cleaner to vacuum the dust on the mattress’s surface

Then, use a vacuum cleaner to dry the mattress. This will help us to remove dirt from the surface as well as dust particles hidden inside the mattress. If you use a vacuum cleaner but the dirt stain on the mattress cannot be cleaned, you can apply another way.

Let’s flip a mattress and then, you tap a long stick or a wooden bar into the surface of the mattress with a moderate force for the dust to come out. Now, if you are more careful, you can use a vacuum cleaner again for cleaning.

Step 3: Clean the stain

Once you have completed the cleaning with a vacuum cleaner, let’s check the stains and wash them with a suitable cleaning agent. The enzymatic cleansers or Degreasers can work very well with stubborn stains.

You can also try a simple cleaning solution as well with one teaspoon of mild detergent and 1 cup of warm water. Mix the solution together and use a lightly soft cloth to rub slightly on the mattress surface. Then, you will be surprised the effect of this method.

Step 4: Deodorization

Next, deodorize the mattress by sprinkling the baking soda onto the entire surface, especially when this is your first time cleaning.

For best results, keep the baking soda up to 24 hours. Besides that, if you can put the mattress near the window, the sunlight will contribute to disinfecting your mattress.

Step 5: Dry the mattress

You can place the mattress in the windy areas or under the roof to ensure that the mattress’s foam is not damaged by the sunlight.

When the wet and windy weather and your product are quite heavy, it is difficult to move far, so you can put the mattress indoors and use a fan to dry it.

