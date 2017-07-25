The Stock Picking Fairy Tale

I understand why you want buy individual stocks. You want to pick the next Amazon, Google or Facebook.

Here’s the problem. Doing so — while not impossible — is very unlikely. Don’t expect the securities industry or the financial media to dissuade you. They have a vested interest in perpetuating the fairy tale of stock picking.

Here are the primary reasons why you shouldn’t own individual stocks.

Big risks

Among the worst advice out there is “buy stocks you know.” This often includes the stock of the company where you work.

“Knowing” a company gives you a false sense of confidence that you also “know” the direction of stock. There’s no evidence this is true.

I’m sure employees of Enron believed they “knew” the company. They watched the stock go to zero. Not only did they lose their investment, they also lost their jobs. A perfect storm for economic ruin.

There are lots of reasons why stocks tank. Wall Street is littered with the bodies of investors who bet on a “sure thing”. Don’t add yours to the count.

Low probability of success

Consider these odds, summarized in this recent blog post .

Let’s assume you were trying to pick a stock “winner” during the period from 1983 to 2006. What’s the likelihood you’d lose money (compared to buying an index fund that tracked the Russell 3000)?

Pretty good. You had a 40% possibility of underperforming the index and a 20% chances of losing at least 75% of your investment.

What about the upside?

Your chance of outperforming the index was only 1 in 3 (33%).

Another study found most common stocks don’t outperform “risk-free” Treasury Bills over their lifetimes.

As an investor, you have a choice. You can try to select an outperforming stock, knowing the odds are against you. Or you can buy a low-management fee index fund, with 100% confidence your returns will equal the returns of the index, less the low management fee of the fund.

It seems like a no-brainer.

You’re outmanned and outgunned

I’m sure you have good reasons for believing the stock you want to buy is undervalued. But what about the person or entity on the other side of the trade? Presumably, they believe it’s a good time to sell. Why are you so confident you’re right and they’re wrong?

By some estimates, as much as 90% of all trading is done by institutional investors.

What if the conversation with your broker went like this:

Broker: We strongly recommend you buy XYX stock. It’s selling at $20 a share. Our target price is $35.

You: Do you know who will be selling the stock to me?

Broker: Yes. It will be Goldman Sachs. They believe the stock is overpriced and is likely to fall to $15 a share.

Of course, this conversation would never happen because no one can determine who will be on the other side of the trade in advance. But you can be confident it will likely be an institutional trader, whose resources dwarf yours, and maybe those of your broker.

Would you still be keen to buy XYZ?

Don’t believe the stock picking fairy tale.

The views of the author are his alone. He is not affiliated with any broker, fund manager or advisory firm.

Any data, information or content on this blog is for information purposes only and should not be construed as an offer of advisory services.

Get Dan’s investing insights by signing up for his free, weekly newsletter here.