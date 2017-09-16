The Stop, Drop and Roll Way To Letting Go & Changing Your Life

I've got a confession to make.

I talk about embracing change and learning to live in those in between spaces of unknown just about daily with my clients.

Yet in my own life, it has drives me just as crazy at times.

Fear of change scares us, sets our bodies into full panic in an instant...pretty much the exact reason why it's a main tenet of what I teach.

Humans like to pretend we love adventure and new things but really?

We are creatures of habit and safety. FACT.

We dabble a toe in, make sure to snap a selfie in our bravery so there's proof, and then many times, quietly retreat when no one is watching to catch our breath.

I've made huge changes in my life and frankly I am not sure how I did a lot of them given who I was at that time.

Blindly leaping, I was naive and stupid at times.

Having grown so much and being so self aware now I sometimes miss that naivety, to be honest.

This week has been an interesting one with what looks like is bringing more changes I need to face while my clients faced exactly the same thing.

Something in the air? Who knows m but here’s how to manage it.

New decisions and understanding to make my business better and more solid.

A move by my parents that means lots of change for all of us.

Some exciting projects ahead for me to show up big time for without stops and starts.

Last night they hit me at once.

I felt full panic run through my body and visually saw plates spinning before me in new directions that I can't instinctually control. OH RIGHT? I remember this feeling.

Cortisol through the ROOF.

That's what trips me up. Me/you- All of us up. THIS reminded me why I teach what I teach.

Thinking we a) have control b) need to control.

Cmon, let's be real.

We actually can't control anything!

The more we can let go of that grip, the easier these new changes can settle and course correct themselves.

I stopped myself from the panic.

I remembered what I know now that I didn't used to and I remembered the tools that I teach that work every time.

We used to have a fire safety commercial on when I was young with the phrase 'Stop, Drop and Roll.'

That's what this takes to feel safe in uncertainty as well.

STOP-

Notice the spin out right when it happens. See your reaction, observe the triggers, take in the data separate from the emotion.

DROP-

Go inward not spin outward.

Let your emotions do what they need but be compassionate with yourself. Take digestion time.

Write, scream, dance, punch a wall- let the fumes out first so they don't sit toxic within you.

ROLL-

Take a deep breath.

Release the death grip you have on the old and find positive things within the fear or overwhelm to look through the fog at so you have a new albeit different view of something you thought was finite.

Nothing actually is- your good days or your bad ones.

Add some loving support, some space to process and a good measure of light hearted humor at how this silly game of life works and the changes can actually work for you instead of against you.

Taking my own advice today- feels good to experience what you see you help others with.