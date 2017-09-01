Repost from All Women Stalk (09-01-17): THE STORY OF MY FRESHMAN YEAR 🏫 IN A PLAYLIST 🎧 FOR GIRLS WHO NEED MUSIC 🎶 IN THEIR DAY 📆 ...

Summer tunes.

Summer’s blues.

This is the story of my freshman year (in a playlist).

That summed up my mood change from ending summer break and jumping right into college.

Then, there comes winter and spring break, which is always nice too.

As a college student, I always had my to go-to playlist for different reasons.

One of them being how introverted I was, refusing to start small talk with anyone.

I was a shy kid.

It may be a bit over three years since I graduated college, but you may recognize some of these artists and their famous tracks (or, infamous ones;

depending how you see it).

So…what was a day like for me?

Here's the story of my freshman year (in a playlist).

1. 5AM

John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change” – waking up for the day (for whatever reason, I decided that 7am classes were for the best)

2. 6:45AM

John Mayer’s “Half of my Heart” – ah, yes when John and Tay Tay were dating, which made the perfect tune walking from my car to the first class of the day.

3. 7AM CLASS

Seriously, having fifty-minute classes was the best.

4. 8AM

Desire’s “Under Your Spell” – That Ryan Gosling’s “Drive” was an awesome film!

The soundtrack was just as great, especially when I developed a crush on another fellow film major.

It did not help that he was also an actor.

Every girl’s dream, right?

5. 8:45AM

Darkness’ “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” – I was so emotional and easily got upset when the boy did not seem to notice me, or was just not interested.

I had a tendency of matching my mood to the perfect song.

Plus, this was pre-Tay Tay’s “Shake It Off.”

6. 9AM CLASS

I got through another one and then more music.

7. 10-10:45AM

Drake and The Doors - honestly, anything during my lunch break.

Something to kill the time before my following back-to-back last two classes.

8. 11AM CLASS

Almost done!

9. 12PM