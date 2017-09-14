The Strange Feeling of Sonder

Answer by Betsy Megas, Mechanical Engineer, on Quora:

I love this word, “sonder,” and I think this definition captures the nuance of the word:

“Sonder” is the profound, individual realization that each person you meet is living their own life, that each person has their own world fitted with their own personal worries, pains, pleasures, ambitions, routines, etc. — The same as yourself, in a sense, but also as intricate and as different as could be imagined. “Sonder” is the idea that there are millions of stories happening all at once, around each other, oblivious and contained from one another.

I have certainly experienced it. Some moments stand out in my memory.

Visiting Bolivia, noticing the meticulous stitching reassembling the torn headliner of one of the minibuses, wondering whose job it had been to reconstruct this detail of a vehicle so old that anyone in a developed country would probably have scrapped the whole thing years ago (which quite possibly was exactly how it ended up in Bolivia). Seeing the men—always men—on street corners with ancient, often hand- or foot-powered industrial sewing machines, who presumably could mend such a headliner, or any shoe, bag, or coat anyone was willing to pay to have mended. I guess that was what they did, but I never saw any of them doing anything besides sit there, waiting for work.

Not envying the woman in the well-faded apron whose job it was to hang out the open door of the van, often while it was in motion, hollering “¡Mallasa, Mallasa!” or wherever it was going, to drum up business, then cramming 10–15 people into a vehicle meant for 6–8, while somehow sitting edgewise in it too but staying clear of the door and collecting fares and keeping track of who had paid, as the vehicle lurched around the streets along its route.

Watching the women spinning yarn or knitting on the street to pass the time while selling a pile of mangoes no one seemed to take any interest in, and then paying about USD$4 for a big ball of finely hand-spun alpaca yarn while my friend urged me to haggle with the vendor, who said she really couldn’t go lower on the price, even though I didn’t ask. However outrageous the price by Bolivian standards, that ball of yarn represented hours and hours of a woman’s time, cost less than half what my sandwich in the San Francisco airport had cost, and might well have fetched $30 or more at a fancy yarn show at home. Wondering whether even 10% of the $100 and $150 U.S. catalog prices of Bolivian hand-made sweaters actually made it back to the crafters. ($100 is not a comfortable, living wage in Bolivia, but some people there might not see much more than that in a given month.)

Contemplating the enormous concrete laundry sink at a hostel where we stayed, and the tiny woman whose job it was to roll up her sleeves and wash sheets and towels in it for the entire operation.

Talking to a taxista in Salta, Argentina, a young man who, despite driving a taxi for a living, had not been through the gates into the airport before my ride from the hostel to there. Trying to summarize California to someone who most likely would never visit it, in a 20 minute taxi ride, in Spanish which still has yet to evolve beyond, “Gee, you speak Spanish pretty well” (which no one feels the need to say to someone who really does). Then witnessing his profound gratitude at being told to keep what might have been 15¢ in change because I thought I might need more than 40 minutes to clear what turned out to be some primitive security in a two-room airport. Belatedly asking an Argentinean friend online how much I was supposed to tip taxi drivers, after I returned home to California, and getting the reply, “You don’t tip taxi drivers. They’ll expect it!”

And back home, watching a woman on a cell phone in a grocery store, as she heard what must have been some terrible, tragic news and broke down sobbing, certain she was feeling just like I did after getting the news that my first husband had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer at age 30—and then watching, disoriented, as the rest of the world went on around me as it always did, as though absolutely nothing were the matter.