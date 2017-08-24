The Struggles of Stress and Menopause: Part 1

I don’t need to tell you that women are under a great deal of stress. As you read this, your cell phone will probably ring, your in-box will fill with e-mail messages, or your partner or children will come looking to you for help. You may even be responsible for caring for your aging parents. Stress isn’t new, of course, and our bodies have complex systems to help us cope with physical, emotional, and mental stress. But those systems, as good as they are, are not invincible. Add the physical changes of menopause to other common midlife stresses and you’re set up for system collapse.

An Overtaxed Adrenal System

When we enter menopause, nature doesn’t simply turn off our hormones and expect us to compensate with synthetic hormone replacement therapy. A natural backup system, consisting of the adrenal glands and our own body fat, is designed to make up for the declining hormone output. However, the years of enduring the stresses of modern-day living severely compromise the ability of this secondary system to function.

After menopause, the ovaries continue to produce some estrogen at a lower, more consistent level, as well as androgens, hormones similar to male hormones. Androgens play an important role in sexuality and health and promote muscle strength, vaginal elasticity, and sex drive. Research has shown that even women in their eighties continue to produce small amounts of androgens. Androgens are converted to estrogen in your body fat, but the ovaries are not the primary source of these important hormones.

The adrenal glands produce 80 percent of the androgens circulating in our bodies, and they are used by our bodies’ fat stores to produce estrogen. In essence, our body fat functions like another gland, producing estrogen from raw materials (androgens) and storing it for future release. The amount of estrogen converted in the body’s fat is directly related to the amount of body fat present. This is why very thin women (those with less than 18 percent body fat) seem to have more symptoms associated with their menopause. Being overweight isn’t the answer either, however, as overweight women (those who are more than 25 percent above the ideal weight for their height) have a higher risk of breast and uterine cancer, because their body fat is constantly storing and releasing high levels of estrogen for long periods of time.

Androgen-based estrogen protects women from uncomfortable menopausal body changes, but only about 25 percent of us seem to produce enough of this type of estrogen to be able to sail through menopause comfortably. The other 75 percent may suffer from adrenal insufficiency, exhaustion, or hypoadrenia—a condition in which the adrenals are not capable of meeting all the demands placed upon them.

The Many Sources of Stress

Androgens are by no means the only hormones produced by the two small glands nestled atop the kidneys. The adrenal cortex, the outer portion of the glands, produces more than thirty different steroids and hormones, including aldosterone and cortisol. Aldosterone helps control the flow of sodium and potassium in and out of cells. Cortisol plays multiple roles in some of the common signs of menopause.

In addition to the emotional and mental stress we commonly think of, physical stress—including injury, overwork, and lack of sleep—puts stress on our body, specifically the adrenal glands. The adrenals regulate hormone production and the processing of any chemical substance, whether from environmental pollutants or diets high in processed foods, that must be detoxified by our bodies. This, too, puts stress on the glands and can eventually lead to adrenal burnout. In addition, job pressures; lack of or excessive exercise; use of stimulants such as coffee, sugar, and “recreational” drugs; and tumultuous personal relationships can contribute to adrenal burnout.

Our bodies react in the same manner no matter what produces the stress. Those of us who live with constant, unending worries about finances, children, health problems (either our own or those of someone we love), divorce, and other concerns use up excessive amounts of nutritional reserves every day, which only adds to the body’s overload. And chances are, if we’re “stressed out,” we’re not eating well to begin with.

So, how does your body react to stress? Check back next week for part two in our series.