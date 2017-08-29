The Struggles of Stress and Menopause: Part 2

We now know that no matter the source of stress, your body will experience the same repercussions—like using up stored vitamins and minerals in hefty amounts. We also know that in our modern, fast-paced world the sources of stress seem endless. So, what exactly happens to your body when it experiences these kinds of conditions?

Your Body’s Reaction to Stress

Stage 1: The Alarm Reaction. In the alarm reaction, the body prepares for stress. The adrenals begin to “hyper- function,” producing extra amounts of hormones to respond to the stress alarm. This is one of the normal functions for which the adrenals were designed. Once the stress is removed, the adrenals quiet down and return to their normal functioning.

Stage 2: The Resistance Stage. If the stress continues for a long period, the body enters the resistance stage. The adrenals begin to adapt by actually increasing their size and function. In order to do this, however, energy is drawn from the body’s reserves. Nutrients not supplied by the diet are siphoned off from reserve areas. This resistance stage can continue for weeks, months, and even years, until the body weakens from lack of reserves of both energy and nutrition.

Stage 3: The Exhaustion Stage. In the exhaustion stage, the body’s reserves of both energy and nutrition are exhausted. The body can take only so much abuse. The anti-stress mechanisms are gone and there is nothing left in reserve. This stage of exhaustion, often expressed as fatigue or chronic tiredness, is one of the most common complaints in our culture.

As you can well imagine, by the time many of us enter menopause, our adrenal glands are either in a state of constant hyperfunction or in burnout. Hyperfunctioning adrenals can result in many of the same symptoms attributed to menopause itself—high blood pressure, dizziness, headaches, hot flashes, excessive facial and body hair growth, and other masculine tendencies. Adrenal burnout can also lead to allergies, low blood sugar, and diabetes—which we’ll get to in later installments of our series. The chronic mental and emotional stress we live with, combined with poor dietary and lifestyle habits, severely compromises these tiny glands. Not only do they no longer function adequately in response to stress, they are incapable of producing those beneficial androgens that could alleviate many of our menopausal discomforts.

The Cortisol Connection

Next week we tackle the important role that cortisol plays in this mess of stress.

