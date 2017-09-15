The Struggles of Stress and Menopause: Part 4

Understandably, adrenal burnout is quite common in our mile-a-minute modern society—whether menopause is in the mix or not.

Early-warning signs of adrenal insufficiency include chronic low blood pressure, fatigue, low stamina, sensitivity to cold, and addictions to either sweet or salty foods. Women who consider themselves “night people” often suffer from adrenal exhaustion or burnout. These women are usually tired when they get up and spend the better part of the day spiking their tired adrenal glands with caffeine, nicotine, sugar, sodas, or excessive exercise. At the end of the day, their burned-out but artificially stimulated adrenals are giving them energy to go all night. This cycle is a red flag for adrenal problems in women.

Adrenal Burnout Identification

The simplest and best test to identify hidden adrenal burnout is known as the postural blood pressure test. It is a good idea to have your doctor do this test for you routinely so that you can detect the problem before it is full-blown. To take the test, you will be placed in a reclining position for four or five minutes and your doctor will record your blood pressure. You will then be asked to move to a standing position and the doctor will take a second blood pressure reading. The difference in blood pressure levels is the key to diagnosing hypofunctioning adrenal glands. In a body with healthy glands, blood pressure will show only an insignificant drop, if any at all. But when the difference in the two blood pressures is severe, hypoadrenalism is strongly indicated. Blood pressure in individuals with this condition has been known to drop as much as forty points.

Destressing Through Adrenal Support

When stress hits, our nutritional needs skyrocket and remain higher than normal as long as the stress remains. Whether the stress you feel comes from mental or physical sources, or from the physical and emotional changes of menopause, nutrition is the key to protecting your body from its damaging effects. We need to fortify our bodies with nutrients from both diet and supplements every day so that our reserves are not depleted in times of stress. Adequate protein—as well as a number of vitamins, minerals, and herbs—can support and enhance adrenal function during this time.

Adrenal Rebuilding Protocol

So, you’ve determined that you are indeed experiencing adrenal burnout. Now what do you do? We’ll tackle exactly what to eat next week.