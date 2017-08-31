The Summer of Love (50th Anniversary Edition) vs. Trumpism

“What we’re thinking about is a peaceful planet ... We would all like to live an uncluttered life. A simple life, a good life. And think about moving the whole human race a few steps ahead.”

— Jerry Garcia in San Francisco, 1967

It’s 50 years since the Summer of Love, that incandescent Roman candle of creativity and excess that cast an unforgettable light over the rest of the 1960s and the counter-culture which not only marked that fateful decade but which also echoes down through the past half-century.

And San Francisco, ground zero of the Flower Power explosion, is playing the anniversary to the hilt. A big exhibition at the city’s DeYoung Museum in Golden Gate Park, where so many major cultural events have taken place, has just concluded its run. It’s no coincidence that the Trumpist alt-right tried — and notably failed — this past weekend to provoke violent counter-demonstrations with a deliberately provocative but ultimately belly-flopping rally in the City by the Bay.

The Beat literary and intellectual movement founded at Columbia University but centered in San Francisco provided the seedbed for status quo questioning and mind expansionism. The Beatles, who played their last public concert the summer before in San Francisco, the place which provided them with the psychedelic path, provided much of the soundtrack with a little album called ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.’

The Enlightenment took humanity out of the Dark Ages. But as its rationalism was rationalized to serve a sort of mindless materialism, the cult of progress became not at all progressive.

The Beats questioned untethered materialism and the punch card machine that American society was in danger of becoming. What they saw as the commitment of World War II transformed into the upholstered conformity of the 1950s. In addition to skepticism and the cult of experentialism — Jack Kerouac’s seminal ‘On the Road’ celebrates its 60th anniversary next month — they promoted mind expansion both through the naturalism of Zen Buddhist meditation and the technological experimentalism of psychedelic pharmacopeia.

“Acid Tests” were held by the Merry Pranksters around the San Francisco Bay Area in 1965, with the brand-new Grateful Dead as the house band. They expanded to Los Angeles the following year with the Beatles among many embracing their psychedelic shock waves when they came to California.

By the summer of 1967, things were reaching critical mass. It was music even more than cinema — though such crucial 1967 films as Warren Beatty’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ and Mike Nichols’ ‘The Graduate’ created the American New Wave that became the New Hollywood of the 1970s — that was central to the forces that both gave rise to and emerged from the Summer of Love.

And while Los Angeles bands such as, somewhat amazingly, the Beach Boys (whose experimental ‘Pet Sounds’ and ‘Good Vibrations’ spurred the Beatles on to the innovations of the seminal ‘Revolver’ and then the epic ‘Sgt. Pepper’), the folk-rock pioneer Byrds, and my fave rave Buffalo Springfield were key, the emerging, eclectic San Francisco Sound was the leading edge.

If the Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ provided the central part of the soundtrack of the Summer of Love, and it did as it literally swept the world, with the cultural tuning fork that was San Francisco chiming most clearly in Swinging London, it was Jefferson Airplane’s ‘Surrealistic Pillow’ that primed the pump of the counter-culture’s explosion across the air waves.

The Airplane, based in the soon-to-be-famed Haight-Ashbury scene, updated familiar Bay Area bohemianism with a pungent blend of folk rock and psychedelia, their urgent smash hit songs ‘Somebody To Love’ and ‘White Rabbit’ spelling out an emergent ethos of free love and experimental drug-taking.

The CIA, as it happens, had thoughtfully chosen the Bay Area academic community for mind control experiments using the then legal drug LSD. It quickly made it way out into the wild, as it were, first in the aforementioned Acid Tests overseen by late stage Beats, then as the leading edge pharmacologically, more than the rather sedate marijuana, of the new hippie culture.

Even more than the subsequent ‘Sgt. Pepper,’ which merely made it ubiquitous in a still wonderful (and wonderfully English) album, ‘Surrealistic Pillow’ caught the daring and risky cultural lightning in a bottle that was to flash across the globe as the Summer of Love.

Named by Jerry Garcia, the soon-to-be legendary Grateful Dead lead guitarist who served as the album’s “alternative producer,” as Jefferson Airplane co-founder Paul Kantner once told me, and played a lot of guitar augmenting the unique stylings of Airplane lead guitarist Jorma Kaukonen, ‘Surrealistic Pillow’ was bigger than anything the Dead, which was ultimately the greater band, ever did. Soaring, dramatic lead vocals by Grace Slick, especially on the two big hits, and Marty Ballin, replete with complex and melodic textures and intriguingly off-beat lyrics made for a very impactful presentation both excitingly unsettling and uncannily mellow.

By the time summer came, with the album having rolled out over the previous four months, the stage was very well set, casting an especially intriguing light on the Human Be-In that had just preceded it.

RCA Victor Records Jefferson Airplane’s psychedelic ‘Surrealistic Pillow’ set the stage for the Summer of Love.

First the Beatles released ‘Sgt. Pepper.’ Less than two weeks later, the first ever rock music festival took place. At the Mountain Theater, where I was to graduate from high school in the following decade, on majestic little Mount Tamalpais on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Though the Airplane, the Byrds, the Doors, and other top bands were there, the Magic Mountain Music Festival proved just the appetizer for the big musical event just five days later. The Monterey Pop Festival.

Monterey Pop, one of the seminal cultural moments of the ‘60s, stands with 1969’s Woodstock as the key musical events of the counter-culture. Down the Northern California coast from San Francisco, the event was heralded by the treacly but catchy ‘San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)’ written by Mamas and Papas co-founder John Philips, whose ‘California Dreamin’’ had already spurred many to come to Golden State. Philips and his fellow organizers, L.A. record producer Lou Adler and Beatles publicist Derek Taylor, put together an incredible show.

The San Francisco contingent included the Jefferson Airplane, the Grateful Dead, and Big Brother and the Holding Company, whose powerful lead singer Janis Joplin was one of the breakout stars from Monterey Pop. They were joined by the Birds and Buffalo Springfield from L.A. And some non-California bands and performers who burst on to the scene as did Joplin, including England’s The Who, soul singer Otis Redding, Indian music exponent Ravi Shankar, and the incredible Jimi Hendrix.

And with that the Summer of Love was fully underway, in spectacular fashion. Some 100,000 young people converged on San Francisco, largely in the quickly overburdened Haight-Ashbury district. Many millions more were transfixed by the idea of it all, by the colorful fashions and art and of course the dynamic music.

In the event, as is often the case, the idea was better. Things devolved in “Hashbury” rather rapidly. An anarchist utopia is hard to sustain, especially in limited space. And many of those intoxicated by freedom didn’t really know how to handle it.

But San Francisco just provided the focal point for a different way of looking at life. Less repressed and materialistic, more ecological and focused on new possibilities.

And that was the beginning of the lasting legacy of the Summer of Love.

The counter-culture gave rise to new ecological, diversity, and sexual liberation movements. If excess was interwoven into the package, if less logic-based drives for enlightenment contained their own cul de sacs, well, intelligent people exercising their rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness enshrined by America’s Enlightenment leaders in the Declaration of Independence could find their own paths in the light of experience.

Naturally, reactionaries hated and feared most all of it.

Peter Blake and Jann Haworth/ Getty Images Psychedelicized by trips to California, the Beatles, who had ended their touring band days in San Francisco the previous year, kick-started the Summer of Love with arguably the most influential record of all time.

Just a few years ago, the notorious Steve Bannon, accompanied by Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie, engineer of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision allowing the untrammeled flow of big money in politics, vented along with Sean Hannity on Fox News Channel about the terrible nature of the Summer of Love and the counter-culture and how “responsibility was left behind in the mud of Woodstock,” the huge follow-on counter-cultural milestone just two years after the Summer of Love.

(Bannon, ironically, was a Jerry Brown for President guy and huge Grateful Dead fan during his Virginia Tech student days, and later tried to become a movie producer, living in ultra-liberal Santa Monica after his Wall Street days.)

Indeed, or so Bannon and Bossie and Hannity piously claimed, all of Wall Street’s greed, excess, and dysfunctionality could be traced to the values of Woodstock and the Summer of Love.

Is any comment needed on such errant nonsense?

Of course, I was a little grade school kid at the time and missed the Summer of Love, which was taking place in very close proximity. Its cultural emanations, however, media and otherwise, were impossible to miss.

Thoughts On the Dead Jerry Brown and Jerry Garcia with Zen Buddhist monks at the center of the universe, somewhere in California.

And two years later I was able to begin experiencing the San Francisco that Beat poet and publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti described as “an offshore republic in the Mediterranean,” attending the first San Francisco concert by the Woodstock headliners Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Several years later I got to know Jerry Garcia, whom I’d previously seen around, when it turned out that he liked to play a little hole-in-the-wall club less than a mile from where I lived at UC Berkeley. His “little bar band,” as the legendary guitarist called it, was his sidelight from the Grateful Dead as well as a way to keep playing all kinds of music all the time. He would drive over alone from Marin and hang out. He was super smart and funny, enjoying conversation almost as much as music, and is still the coolest celebrity I’ve ever encountered. But heroin later proved a fateful siren call in his life, as it has with other great musicians. Though the very legal alcohol may be the most problematic of all, in my observation and experience, some drugs clearly just aren’t worth trying. Best of all? Zen meditation and communing with nature, which clears and opens the mind and sharpens insight.

That’s the thing about experience, it teaches what to avoid and what to try. But the failure to experiment leads to stagnation.

The impact of the Summer of Love is still evolving.