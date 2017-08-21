The Sun: “I'm Fucking Done with This Bullshit, America”

In a statement on Friday, the sun announced it was planning its first total solar hiatus from the United States of America in ninety-nine years. It is set to depart the morning of Monday, August 21, 2017 and will be going, “Honestly, just anywhere else,” according to aides. “I am fucking done with this bullshit, America.”

“I don’t burn out easily,” the sun told reporters, who had gathered for an unscheduled press conference. “I mean, I haven’t taken a break since 1918 and that was during a World War, but seriously? I don’t even know what to say.”

The sun went on to say that it was disappointed with the way things have been going in the country, and it’s been “to literally every country.”

When asked why it had chosen this particular time frame to embark on a hiatus, it replied, “Oh, you fucking know why.”

Some have speculated that this eclipse follows a natural and charted path of astronomical trajectory, though the sun interrupted a symposium at which this theory was being touted to clarify that it had actually taken a “wait-and-see” approach in the weeks leading up to its scheduled vacation, but had “waited and seen more than enough.”

Asked whether its holiday would last the same amount of time as it had in 1918, approximately 140 seconds following its departure, the sun replied, “Maybe.”

Asked by a staff member of our magazine to clarify whether this left open the possibility of the sun returning at a later date rather than a later minute, or not at all, the sun said, “We’ll just have to fucking see, won’t we?”

Also in attendance at the conference was the moon, who has been tied by certain groups to the sun’s imminent leave. It stood behind the sun throughout the entirety of the conference, and wept.