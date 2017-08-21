What An Eclipse Can Remind Us About Life

Later today, on August 21, 2017, the sun will be eclipsed by the moon.

The idea that two massive spheres in the galaxy line up perfectly for just a few moments is incredible.

I saw an anonymous quote this morning that said, "Sometimes, I think of the sun and moon as lovers who rarely meet, always chase, and almost always miss one another. But once in a while, they do catch up, and they kiss, and the whole world stares in awe of their eclipse."

Beautiful.

Are there times in our lives when everything aligns and coincidences happen that change our perspective or path or friendships? Serendipitous meetings or conversations or opportunities? We might never imagine that they could take place but after they do we are forever changed.

We must embrace those rare crossroads when dots connect and ideas flourish. When we see things through a different lense. When we discover something new about ourselves and our lives.

As the moon and the sun cross paths today, take a moment to think about how life would be if we saw it from another viewpoint. Upside down and backwards. When night becomes day and day becomes night.

The awe we feel for the eclipse should also be how we feel about our own possibilities. If the sun and moon can meet, what might we accomplish if we own our truth and offer it to the world?

As Buddha once said, "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth."