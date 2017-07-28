Last winter, I was picking up a rental car at the Miami airport, when a funny thought came into my head:

The system wants you to win.

This was not a “field of dreams”-type moment, where I was getting special input from a mysterious source to drive 300 miles and do something strange.

Instead, I was looking at my name on the Hertz Gold #1 Club board (or whatever it’s called), and I thought about the fact that in our society, when you create success, the entire system wins as well.

Think about it: If you create a successful business, personal services practice, medical practice, or whatever, a whole lot of people and companies benefit as well.

Vendors. Lenders. Customers. Employees and their families.

There’s a thing called the velocity of money that I don’t really understand but I think it means that if you spend a buck, someone else has a dollar to spend, and when they spend it, now that dollar is available to yet another person.

And so it goes.

What’s great about our society is that pretty much anyone can start a successful venture.

Okay, not everyone.

People who don’t want to work hard—forget it.

People who can’t delegate and have to micromanage and compulsively over-control everything—not them, either.

The same thing goes for people who aren’t willing to start small, and instead are too grandiose for their own good.

Or people who spend huge amounts of money creating products or services without doing a little market research first to see if there’s any desire for those things.

Or people who aren’t willing to recognize that the world is changing faster and faster, and that you may be a Goliath today, but somewhere out there a David is polishing his five smooth stones, and one day he’s going to hit you right on the snout.

But those are pretty much the qualifiers.

Some of the wealthiest people I’ve served as a ghostwriter came from extremely limited backgrounds, went to third-tier colleges and universities, or had no formal education.

Instead, they applied the three word success formula that my business mentor, Bob S., told me when I started my business:

Bust your butt.

The idea that the system wants you to succeed does not apply in every country in the world.

In most places, a small group of oligarchs control most industries, and you have no more chance at muscling in on their territory than on becoming the first man or woman on Mars.

In other places, it’s very hard to buy and sell property to strangers.

I remember reading in a book years ago that in the United States, there are 11 steps to buying and selling a house.

In the South American country the book profiled, there were 127 steps.

Which meant that most people sold their houses to people they already knew.

Furthermore, America is awash in capital.

Friends and family, angel investors, venture capitalists, banks, and credit card issuers are standing by to fill your pockets with cash.

You better have a good reason for it, and you better have a good way of paying it back.

But if you’ve got a great idea, the money is out there.

Everybody likes to talk about what a terrible place America has become, but the reality is that we have a level of social and economic mobility unsurpassed anywhere on the planet, and most likely of any time in human history.

A friend of mine who built a massive fruit and vegetable business in Southern California says, “It’s easy to get to the top. It’s really hard to stay there.”

So this game isn’t for the faint of heart, for people who believe in getting rich quick, or for the folks who think that all you have to do is say a few affirmations, click your heels, and you’re on the road to instant wealth.

If you’re realistic, and hardworking, and diligent, and you can delegate, and you can listen to the market, and you can maintain a degree of humility and common sense, the rewards are endless.

The system wants you to win.