The Taj Mahal and the Future of the Trump Presidency

This weekend, I had the distinct pleasure of taking my first trip to Atlantic City and, past the thriving boardwalk, the packed Ballys poker room, and the historic Claridge hotel, to witness the abandoned hellhole that is the former Trump Taj Mahal and its nearby environs.

It’s fascinating, in fact, that the Taj was such an obvious, garish monstrosity of a failure that it dragged that entire section of the city down with it. None of the adjacent hotels and casinos remain open and the area resembles the hollowed out, grassy ruins of abandoned parts of Detroit just outside the revitalized downtown.

As I was enjoying meal after excellent meal over the weekend (really, Atlantic City has vastly underrated cuisine), it got me thinking: what if, hopefully, the Trump Taj Mahal provides a helpful blueprint for the Trump Presidency?

You see, were on the same path. The Taj Mahal opened on April 2, 1990 for over $1bn dollars spent as the jewel of Trump’s casino and real estate empire. Even then, it was on shaky foundations – the design was garish and much of Trump’s empire was mortgaged to an uncertain future – but to a certain type of observer, it had the opulent glitz of promise. It had a troubled decade during the 1990s and mid-2000s, with multiple partial bankruptcies, beset in particular by investigations into money laundering for Russian and mob money (sound familiar?), before declaring final bankruptcy.

In the end, Trump declared victory, pocketed a few million dollars in fees, sold to Icahn Enterprises, and ran away. When they sold the closed remains this May, investors got four cents (yes you read that correctly) on their original dollar. The whole area is now closed down but hope is on the horizon, with plans to turn the old property into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in 2018.