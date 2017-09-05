The Taylor Swift Problem

I’m going to start by saying that I am a shamefully shameless Taylor Swift fan and I was just as excited as any other diehard was by her latest publicity stunt. But let the mudslinging begin! Swift is playing the victim, the villain; she’s blaming the victim, a white supremacist, an embarrassment to pop music, a clichéd good-girl-gone-bad.

We’ve all seen the criticism and praise she’s received the past few years. The Kanye–Kim–Taylor train wreck via Twitter, Snapchat, what have you. Her refusal to acknowledge the Katy Perry beef and then her refusal to acknowledge the apology. The criticism surrounding her for not taking a political side, followed by the criticism that ensued when she tweeted her support for the Women’s March because that wasn’t enough. She should have showed up. But that would have been a disaster. An international sensation making an appearance would have caused complete disarray and would have stolen the spotlight from the real issue at hand—something Swift has been accused of in the past (thinking about the wedding she was asked not to attend with her then-boyfriend Connor Kennedy). To add another level of complexity, when she tried to lie low at her best friend’s wedding this weekend, she was rewarded with booing. She’s damned if she steals the spotlight and damned if she doesn’t.

Taylor Swift first emerged in an “America’s sweetheart” role. Beautiful, blue-eyed, blonde (an undeniable genetic Aryan dream), tall, and model-thin. And talented. Seemingly perfect, something that we, as a society, have understandably been trying to reject. I think we can all say that at some point we have been jealous, resentful, or skeptical of what seems so perfect. I know I kept wondering when she would slip up. We’ve seen it so many times: beautiful TV show contestant caught posing essentially naked in a memorial fountain, Disney princess sends nudes via email, young actress caught smoking salvia at a party, popstar with a DUI, teen idol deported for prostitution. We’ve seen it, we’ve shaken our heads at it and wrinkled our noses, but we’ve eaten it up.

Taylor Swift is not perfect—clearly! Just ask some of her exes, or Kanye West, or Katy Perry. People just want her to acknowledge it.

Cue her latest single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Here it is, you guys! And yet people hate it—they’re either laughing at it or angry about it. But “Look” is Swift singing as the persona we’ve assigned to her. She’s embodying the idea that she’s actually this venomous person who refuses to take the blame. She is sampling a silly song (“I’m Too Sexy”) and giving it an overly edgy and gothic vibe to produce this outrageous new single that illustrates the outrageous position we’ve put her in. Because Swift is not perfect. Perhaps she would like to be, as many of us would, but she’s taken a few hits, made a few mistakes, and can’t get back on top.

Her music video combines many “been there, done that” tropes from Brittany, Beyoncé, even Lindsay Lohan. It’s not because Swift is necessarily trying to do anything different or groundbreaking here. Instead, she’s acknowledging that she’s just like any other pop star. It’s mundane, but she’s making millions off of it.

The rise and fall is an age-old story. I think we are all guilty of asking Swift to partake. That’s what the “you” made her do. By dissecting her every move, by inspecting the picture perfect persona, we’ve found the cracks. And now people are furious.

She disappeared for the past year and is now back with an over-the-top rebranding. I don’t think we can expect this kind of a song to dictate the rest of the album. This is just the publicity stunt to launch her back into the forefront of pop culture. It’s silly, but it’s fun. It’s acknowledging the impossibility of her situation. We want the light and the dark, the good and the bad, and it seems like Swift wants it, too. It’s jarring and harsh.