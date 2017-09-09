The Tears of White Women; A Detriment to Black Men

Taylor Swift. Whenever I hear her name, I think about salt-free potato chips, unbuttered popcorn, or sodium-free mashed potatoes—the powdered, microwavable kind. And whenever I hear her music, I think about sugar-free gelatin or cheap toothpaste that’s missing that minty freshness; that’s what her newest song “Look What You Made Me Do” reminds me of.

Obviously, I’m not too much of a fan, but who cares? Taylor Swift has millions of die-hard fans that loves and supports her rubbish vocals and anything-but-compelling songwriting skills, who are also more than prepared to cyber bully anyone that exaggerates the pop star’s singing abilities by calling it mediocre.

Every time Swift releases a new single, I like to sit back and watch as her victimized White girl privilege works. Her singles skyrocket to the top of the charts, always knocking down more deserving artists.

This all began during the 2009 VMAs, when undeserving Taylor Swift won the “Best Female Video Award” for her mediocre smash hit “You Belong with Me.” Swift’s video beat Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”, Pink’s “So What”, Kelly Clarkson’s “My Life Would Suck Without You”, Katy Perry’s “Hot N’ Cold”, and Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.” When Taylor Lautner presented the award, Swift herself was shocked. She stood up on the stage with her shimmery prom gown, collected her award, and began to thank her fans. Less than a minute later, pretentious Kanye West snatched the microphone from Swift and said what we all were thinking, “Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” West shrugged and stormed off the stage, leaving the audience and the country-pop singer in a shamble of emotions.

The media had a field day with this; the victimized, White country-pop singer became America’s sweetheart, and the harsh Black rapper became America’s asshole—or jackass, as Barack Obama affectionately referred to him as. Swift’s career milly-rocked to the top, while Kanye’s did the drop; he began experiencing public breakdowns, went bankrupt, and ultimately became a waste of talent that relies on imprudent antics for any publicity. Swift, however, just screeches into a microphone and makes millions of dollars.

Kanye West’s actions did not create an obscure or new narrative for Taylor Swift. What he did was expose a special brand of White privilege most people often overlook: White woman victimhood. This is a privilege that only works when the so-called victimizer is a person of color, specifically a Black man. However, when the alleged victimizer is a White man, the woman’s victimhood is null and void.

For example, when the “Tic Toc” singer, Kesha Rose was in a legal dispute with Dr. Luke, her former producer, for allegedly sexually assaulting and abusing her, that was not enough to destroy Luke’s career.

Yet, that is not the same reality for a Black man like Ezekiel Elliott, who was suspended from the NFL after his White ex-girlfriend accused him of physically abusing her. The NFL suspended Elliott for six games, based wholly on speculation; there is no concrete evidence that the football player ever hit her. This is a feat that would not have commenced if Elliott’s accuser was a Black woman.

Remember when Floyd Mayweather, a Black man, physically abused his ex-girlfriend Jolie Harris, a Black woman? Or when Chris Brown, another Black man, physically abused Rihanna, another Black woman? If you said yes to both questions, you most likely remember how both Mayweather and Brown was able quickly to resurrect both their careers. This is something that will never happen if a Black man abused a White woman, ever.

White woman victimhood could sometimes result in a Black person’s death, and this is why White woman victimhood is a form of White privilege Black men must learn to dread fervently.

62-years-ago, then 14-year-old Emmett Till walked into a candy store for bubble gum and unknowingly became a victim of White woman victimhood. Carolyn Bryant trembled and cried in front of an all-white, all-male jury, after her lies provoked her husband, Roy Bryant and his half-brother, J.W Milam, to kidnap, torture, and murder the teenager, then dump his disfigured corpse in the Tallahatchie River.

The woman that claimed Emmett Till grabbed her, asked her for sexual favors, then whistled at her, in January 2017, admitted that she lied about her accusations; Emmett did nothing wrong. His untimely death never had any justice.