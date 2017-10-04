The Text War

So the place we are living had a leaking water heater that needed to be replaced. The restaurant situated below us objected to being dripped on, so I scheduled a visit from Laurel and Hardy to remove the offending water heater and install a functional one. Mabel had left for the gym that morning knowing that plumbers might be here in her absence. After her workout, and before heading for home, she texted me:

Mabel: is the plumber there? can I take a shower?

Me: the plumbers are here there’s no water

Mabel: when will they be done? I need to take a shower before my 1 o’clock appointment.

Me: check to see if your gym has showers.

Mabel: IT DOESN’T YOU KNOW THAT

Me: did you even ask?

Mabel: yes I asked today and they do not also I don’t have shampoo or anything what am I supposed to do?

Me: . . . I don’t know what to tell u

Mabel: you knew I had an audition today

Me: this is not on me

Mabel: yes it is

Me: just got off the phone with a lady, there are 3 Snap Fitness with showers (I listed locations)

Mabel: leave my conditioner and shampoo in a bag outside the door plz and a clean pair of athletic shorts and a shirt ? did you get this? and a towel hello?

(I hadn’t gotten those last texts, because as you know, I was dealing with Larry and Curley the plumbers, who had borrowed and broken my large red bowl, scratched the bathroom floor and soiled our nice bathroom towel that they had used without permission. I was busy dealing with them, and did not respond to Mabel’s pleas for items to be placed in a bag and left on our doorstep. Hearing nothing back from me, Mabel then came home in a huff, grabbed her clothes and shampoo and left immediately for the nearest Snap that supposedly had showers)

The texts continued:

Mabel: Yeah the address you gave me didn’t have showers nice one

Me: I tried to talk to you when you came home to get your things but you wouldn’t listen. that’s what happens when you get angry and won’t listen. I was trying to call that location to check that they DID have showers but you wouldn’t wait. . . you better phone the next place you drive to

Mabel: I thought you would give me accurate information but I guess not, I promise I will never trust you again happy?