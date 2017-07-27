The Thin Trans Line

Dear President Trump,

The decision that you have made to bar transgender persons from serving in the U.S. military is an ethically reprehensible act that only displays malice and pure bigotry. It is a shattering betrayal to the transgender soldiers, airmen, and naval personnel who have taken an oath to defend the United States of America. To those who are presently serving our country, your words only re-affirm that their Commander-in-Chief does not respect and honor them or the sacrifices they have made. To those transgender men and women in uniform, you have denigrated their service, their honor, and their very morale.

To openly discriminate against any group runs counter to the ideals of equality and mutual understanding, camaraderie and professionalism, tolerance and universal rights. Such discrimination is a stain upon our country and upon one of its most cherished institutions, our military. It violates the precept enshrined in our Declaration of Independence that states all are entitled to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." It re-introduces a hideous bigotry into our military and tears open tremendous psychological wounds in those who only seek to be authentic.

Throughout our history, our military has been a mirror of the nation it has protected. It has struggled against strains of racism and discrimination within its ranks, even as it fought battles against foes who embodied cruelty and inhumanity in their most horrendous of forms. In steadily overcoming the divisive forces of racism, sexism, and homophobia within itself, it has become even nobler and more powerful. With each historical episode of desegregation and integration, it has come to be the multicultural and inclusive force that represents the very best of America.

Every transgender service member is a unique individual who contributes to the daily mission of our military. Every transgender soldier has undertaken rigorous martial training and stands willing to sacrifice everything for the safety and well-being of America. Every transgender airman has received the finest training and flies in the most advanced of aircraft that will enable him or her to overcome any opponent. Every transgender sailor is ready to be deployed to any conflict zone and contribute to the cause of liberty and democracy. Every transgender service member is worthy of our respect and deep admiration. We honor them for what they do and for what they give.

You have never served in uniform. You have never personally experienced the inferno of combat. You have never undergone separation from your loved ones, or spent long days in isolation and in profound uncertainty and fear. You have never been shattered by the trauma of conflict and wept tears over what has been lost. To those transgender service members who have undergone these trials, your words are a cruel dismissal of what they have endured. They are an affront to their fellow soldiers, who have pledged to defend the United States and to uphold its cherished freedoms. They are a barb to the families and loved ones of those who serve.