The Third 'Sex And The City' Movie Is Officially Not Happening

Pack in the Manolos and finish that last swig of your Cosmo, because “Sex and the City” has officially come to an end.

After six seasons and two feature films, fans have been clamoring for a final chapter in the story of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha ― especially after the dismal and downright offensive “Sex and the City 2.”

Series star Sarah Jessica Parker unfortunately put the final nail in the coffin, explaining that a third film was all set to go until, well, it wasn’t.

“It’s over,” she told Extra on Thursday.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” she explained. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

If you can’t help but wonder why the plans for a final film were scrapped, Parker doesn’t really shed any light, but reports have circulated that it might have something to do with co-star Kim Cattrall’s demands on the studio.

Speculation about a new “Sex and the City” film has swirled for years, with each of the cast members being asked about their happily ever after in practically every interview since 2010.

“The hardest thing is, what would the story be? It’s been seven, eight years since we wrapped the last movie,” Cattrall told Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of a third film. “Can we get everybody together? We’re all sort of scattered now.”

“I’m always hopeful and I always believe there’s another story to tell because these are these women’s lives so why wouldn’t there be another chapter,” Kristin Davis said years before. ”[But] I don’t know if it will happen.”