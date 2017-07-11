The Thrills and Joys of Constant Travel

Does traveling all the time bring you real happiness? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

I surrendered to the nomadic way of life a long time ago, and my life has been infinitely richer because of it.

My first and only reckoning came one day in an airport where I woke up on a bench. I knew I was between flights and knew my body clock would not have let me oversleep, but I had crashed very deeply indeed. I felt more fully rested than I had in a long time, but none of this bothered me. I just did not know which city I was in!

To get to this point, I had done a fair bit of rushing around in the USA and Japan before that. I knew which airline I was on and I knew I was on my way back to India, but I was just not sure which route I was on at this transit airport which I couldn’t identify. A full minute of cool thinking did not yield anything so — still lying down — I looked for clues. It was a clean and quiet, sanitized, modern airport corner, with no tell tale signs right in front of me. I could tell it was Asia, but by this time I had to reach into my vest pocket and check my boarding pass. Hong Kong! Of course. Where else would Cathay Pacific connect me from? Duh!

My laptop was open on the table and I clicked it awake to find an unfinished email to this Japanese company I was consulting for about something in the USA that was to continue in India. I had been so hyper working that I did not even realize it had been a full three days since I sent this mail. The awareness of losing two days in travel had made me read the email in the first place, but the rushing around had ensured I was not super alert.

As soon as I landed in India, I wondered if I should take that plum “part of the company” position that I was offered. All of my instincts said ‘no,’ so I ended this journey with them and went to catch up with friends. They were so happy — not to see me, but to put me on a hike with some younger people who were going camping in the Western Ghats for a movie scene! Super urgent! No pay! ‘You are the perfect person for this’, they said! They were right.

I left that night to Kemmangundi and woke up to the most beautiful morning in the mist in the hills, with a bunch of rowdy youngsters around me all gung ho about being away from home! Three days ago, nobody would have dared to call me before nine, and here I was offered biscuits, tea, and plenty of noise at sunrise!

All new faces, and many cherished friendships were born that day. Too much fun. We pitched tents in the hills just as the movie crew needed and, though I tried to stay on the easy side of things, I got to meet and work with a cinematography legend called VK Murthy. I got dragged over the hill in a badly executed parasailing attempt to give the camera a high perch on a windy day, got to drive an old Willys jeep off road, and shower in a 300 foot waterfall before discovering a shrine that people of two religions have worshiped at for centuries — all in five days.

I am discovering a city new to me at the moment. A dear friend who lives here called me yesterday. She wants a photography lesson. She has a brand new Nikon. I have not used any of these new Nikons much, I was thinking. Surely, they cannot be all that tricky!

Last night I was at another dear friend’s kid’s eighteenth birthday party. His other kid thrust a camera into my hands. A brand new Nikon, with all the bells and whistles! I was learning through the night as they all danced away. It shoots beautiful pictures. Ready to teach today.

A huge, loving Golden Retriever called Mojo waits to play. Who knows what he will bless me with?

Would my life be this full and fun if I was not moving a lot? Most probably not.

This is not all by choice I feel, but I could not have chosen any better.

Is this real happiness?

I just do not know any other.