The Tip of the Spear: When Do Movements Begin?

This post is the latest in the series “Connecting All the Dots” an ongoing discussion about and across movements. While connecting two dots only makes a simple line, connecting ALL the dots can create a completely different picture that can help provide a new insight on the issues of the day.

This week’s installment of “Connecting All the Dots” includes a date that is momentous to me both personally and professionally. On the home front, ten years ago this week, my nephew and godson was born. On Wednesday July 26th, the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project marked the 76th anniversary of President Roosevelt’s Military Order that called the Philippine Commonwealth Army into what would be called the US Army Forces Far East. As a result of this “Call to Service,” approximately 250,000 Filipinos would enter into U.S. command in the months leading up to the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Manila. In a sense, the troops attacked there became the tip of the spear, the first military encounters in what would bring the US fully into WWII. I have written elsewhere how December 8 is a date that lives in infamy because of what happened in Hawai’i, while the the attack on Manila is the ignored middle child in that history and how we remember it. Even though both Hawai`i and the Philippines were territories of the U.S. and not officially part of the Union, they figure into the national consciousness about WWII in very different ways. It is this amnesia that FilVetREP is seeking to address in its work to lift up the stories of Filipino WWII veterans and their role in the war effort.

July 26th is also the 27th anniversary of passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Occurring this year as it does at moment when groups like ADAPT are leading the charge in the groundswell of opposition to the recently defeated Senate health care bill, it reminds us of questions I have posed elsewhere about whether we will remember how people with disabilities did not stay on the sidelines and literally put their bodies on the line and were among the first to do so in very public ways to oppose this legislation.

The history of legislation is not often remembered by groundswells of popular uprising though- it’s often told through the lens of the lawmakers as individuals whose support or opposition makes it more appealing as a “hero narrative.” As we look at the unfolding of the news about today’s defeat of the Senate health care bill, what was beginning to be seen as a story about Senator John McCain (R-AZ) as lone “maverick” who cast the deciding vote to upend the bill is beginning to be pushed back on in favor of a narrative that includes the two other “No” votes from the Republican side of the aisle, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). Time will tell whether this alternative narrative takes hold, or yet another narrative, of Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) who fit the same narrative of the “heroism” of Sen. McCain as overcoming a cancer diagnosis and the rigors of treatment to oppose the bill, emerges.

The final event I’ll mention here that happened this week also took place on July 26, when President Trump tweeted in very explicit terms an announcement that, if taken at its word, would “not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military." Transgender communities and LGBT advocates leapt into action, not only to oppose the proposed policy change, but the profound lack of respect for the norms of policymaking and governmental institutions behind it. That same evening, the Department of Justice announced it was filing an amicus brief that argued in part, that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not apply to sexual orientation. In a surprising twist on the usual state of affairs in how LGBT advocacy is covered, it is the activism around transgender issues that has taken center stage and more traditional “LGBT” advocacy that was buried in the news cycle. Certain sectors of the LGBT community have made the argument that transgender activism is covered by the news only when it concerns access to mainstream institutions like the military, that has its own checkered past with respect to treating transgender people.

Metaphors of war have never come easily to me. The irony of being someone who has opposed much of the US government’s military actions for all his adult life, yet has a twin brother who wears the uniform, is even on the best days, a daily cognitive dissonance. The effort to make social change is sometimes talked about using metaphors of war, and while many take issue with using bellicose images that invoke histories of violence, the language of campaigns, “war rooms,” “fighting the good fight” reflect how the connection between the two is deeply entrenched. Talking about the tip of the spear in these different contexts though, reminds me that the first effort into a war or a movement is not always the one that is remembered. It is important to make sure that we remember how movements and wars begin, so that we learn lessons from the former that can help us prevent the latter.