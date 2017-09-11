The TIPNIS conflict: Indigenan progress or natural resources exploitment?

What is the TIPNIS?

samy schwartz

The TIPNIS is the natural park and Indian reservation Isiboro-Securé located in Bolivia. This is one of the largest natural lungs of the area and hosts hundreds of fauna and flora species as well as several Indian tribes and communities. These communities have been living in this reservation from ancestral times in their traditional way.

The TIPNIS is located between Beni and Cochabamba a largely rural region where the Indians can live with minimum occidental intervention but this also represents that those departments are quite disconnected from each other and from the rest of the country. This is the reason why the current president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, proposed in 2011 an “expansion” project to build a new highway that linked together both states and, of course, traverses the whole jungle to achieve it.

2011: begin of the conflict

As we mentioned, in 2011, the conflict about the TIPNIS highway begins, when the president proposed this project alleging it was an evolution plan for both Beni and Cochabamba. But when the proposal first came to the table, citizens and natives raised their voice in order to stop the construction.

Probably the most unsuccessful goal the actual government of Bolivia has undertaken, the measure that would affect the TIPNIS, triggered the biggest protest Evo Morales has to confront against him.

A great march was organized by natives and reached the streets after 60 days of marching, to be received in La Paz (Bolivian Capital) with the support of the people. After this happened, the president was obliged to stop the project and he even declared the TIPNIS as “intangible area”. But, this measure was not for too long.

Suspension of the intangible character

This year, the president Evo Morales took back the idea of setting up the highway project. This time, the head of the state came with a more aggressive strategy where he accuses detractors to avoid Beni’s and Cochabamba’s progress.

In order to achieve their objective, the Bolivian government has suspended the measure of “intangibility” they first implanted in 2011. The president pledged to respond to the interest of the communities that will benefit from this project and called the opposition movements “colonialist environmentalism”

Evo’s arguments (2017)

However, the president arguments include the evolution and life quality of the inhabitants of Beni and Cochabamba. President Morales says this is a measure to bring health, education, living places, etc in order to make the natives of TIPNIS have the same rights as any other Bolivian citizen.

Also, he claimed that 64 of the 69 communities actually living In the TIPNIS were accompanying him in the event he carried out to promote the project.

Ambientalists arguments (2017)

On the other hand, environmentalists and some natives are preparing to oppose the measure and allege that the highway has nothing to do with progress, that this was proven in other countries and projects and that the government has already 10 years to actually take care of the community problems. For them, no matter what the president intentions claim to be, the true meaning is to exploit natural resources in the reservation.