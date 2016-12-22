The 'Toilet Santa' Is The Product For Adults Who Miss Childhood

Remember when your parents would take you to sit on Santa’s lap, and you shared that beautiful moment, strengthening your belief in the magic of Christmas? Then you grew into an adult, and your life became meaningless ...
Well, with Conan’s new “Toilet Santa,” you can rekindle that magic, and once again share a whimsical moment with the Jolly old elf!
Also on HuffPost
Christmas-Themed Dudeoir Photo Shoot
More:Funny Videos Conan O'brien Santa
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more
Newsletter