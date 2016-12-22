COMEDY

The 'Toilet Santa' Is The Product For Adults Who Miss Childhood

"Buckle up, Santa, I just ate tacos at a bowling alley!"

Remember when your parents would take you to sit on Santa’s lap, and you shared that beautiful moment, strengthening your belief in the magic of Christmas? Then you grew into an adult, and your life became meaningless ...

Well, with Conan’s new “Toilet Santa,” you can rekindle that magic, and once again share a whimsical moment with the Jolly old elf!

