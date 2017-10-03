The Tomb of the Unknown Playmate

Here lies the shell of one faceless, nameless Bunny, a woman celebrated only for her body and never her brains. She was as unknown in life as she was in death, even though her likeness was very well known. Her warmth, personal convictions, thought life and political views died with her never to see the light of day.

She was a cog in a machine.

A machine that churned out things to be used at the fierce detriment of the souls within. A system that grew into the multi-billion dollar industry that destroys families and relationships everywhere. That makes women feel unwanted and men feel unsatisfied, that supported the legislation leading up to the Roe V. Wade decision.

No one wanted to know her name, as the cameras flashed, her skin splayed unnaturally for men to leer at. A mask of a smile was worn to not belie the crushing and desperate desire to be more than just desired. To be loved. But one has to be known to be loved. One at least has to be looked into the eyes.

She pretended. She played a part she hoped would make her into something special. But by giving it all away, she lost the very thing she wanted most: to receive without having to give up everything.

She was paid in green dollar bills for what she gave in flesh and bone. She leaves behind a tarnished legacy and others still leering after her death, to be known in the hereafter as the centerfold with the empty stare.

She had a childhood, but we’ll never know what it was, and we can only guess that she surely must have had friends. Perhaps there was a relative who cared for her before the brights lights came, and the camera clicks became the soundtrack of her life.

She may be survived by some others, children perhaps, but really, we’ll never know. We never stopped to ask who she was, another face in the endless sea of seemingly happy but yet unhappy Playboy bunnies. Many assumed she was delighted, but secretly, it was feared that she was just being used. That proved too much for the conscience, and so most chose to ignore the gnawing discomfort.

She’s probably okay, most told themselves, realizing with a pang, that they, themselves, were unhappy in her digital or print presence. The whole thing just felt wrong. Maybe it was something she should figure out for herself, some would reason. Yes, she should just figure that out for herself.

Those caught in the growing porn industry online today are often sex trafficked to meet the need and the dollar bills are there stacked up, waiting. But if we don’t know them, do they even matter? Do we want to know them?

The Unknown Bunny was the topic of lawsuits surround free speech and enabled us to celebrate our openness as Americans. She was used to usher in the end of the ‘puritanical’ era. She helped us to become more liberated. She is what is expected of American women if they want to keep a man. Always available, forever young, never opinionated.

And so, here she lies, beautiful, celebrated, with a lucrative industry built upon her back, and yet still so desperately and hopelessly unknown.