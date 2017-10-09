The Tony Stark Era

Marvel Studios As played by Robert Downey, Jr., Tony Stark aka “Iron Man” is the premier pop movie icon in the world. And his dramatic arc is of particular relevance for this troubled and deeply compromised, yet still promising, high tech era.

"And I dreamed I saw the bomber death planes/Riding shotgun in the sky/Turning into butterflies/Above our nation."

Joni Mitchell

'Woodstock'

"I tried to create a suit of armor around the world ... But I created something terrible."

Tony Stark

'Avengers: Age of Ultron'

In this time of great uncertainty in both the real world and the reel world, there are a few certainties. One is that superhero films are the only near surefire live action films being made. Another is that the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe of interlinked big budget feature films -- with 16 already since 2008 and, amazingly, another four coming out in just the next nine months -- is the only sure thing in Hollywood. And the third certainty is Tony Stark aka Iron Man, as portrayed by the ultra-talented Robert Downey, Jr., is not only the lynchpin character of the Marvelverse -- as evidenced once again by his key part in the biggest live action film of the summer just past, the very good 'Spider-Man Homecoming' -- and the founder of the feast but also the leading pop cinematic icon on the planet.

It was Downey's heavily improvised performance as Stark in a film shrewdly directed by Jon Favreau -- who pushed for the then risky casting of a frequently troubled Downey, created the loose but propulsive atmosphere around him, and amusingly plays Stark sidekick Happy Hogan -- that turned the decidedly lower tier superhero Iron Man into a cinematic sensation.

For 2008, I had expected the return of Indiana Jones and the newest James Bond film to be the big deal in genre (also known as fun) cinema. But 'Iron Man' was a revelation. The first hour was a practically perfect piece of pop filmmaking, flawlessly presenting the Tony Stark character and his entertainingly glamorous if a tad empty milieu and backstory, setting him on a dramatic character arc which is still expanding today. The second hour, which contained the the obligatory massive action sequence, palled a bit, as is often the case with the Marvel films and other massively budgeted blockbusters. Apparently there is one "quadrant" of filmgoers who particularly dig the lengthily obvious action stuff. But it never really detracts from the amusements and not infrequent riches to be had throughout.

'Iron Man', of course, begat the whole panoply of Marvel superhero films centered around the 'Avengers' team-ups and the quirky offshoots known as the 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'

But it is Tony Stark who is the key to it all. And Stark is a very resonant character for our present situation. In many respects, for better or worse, this is the era of the tech billionaire. And it is a time of very confused and complex security priorities.

An almost ludicrously brilliant and witty, not to mention deeply flawed, tech billionaire, Stark is the scion of the Howard Hughes-like Howard Stark, who helped win World War II with his technological innovations and stayed around to create the foremost arms manufacturer in the world, Stark Industries. When we meet the “billionaire/playboy/philanthropist/genius” Tony Stark, he is something of a classic anti-hero. He jokes about how his fortune is based on war, on "iron-mongering," but also backs elements of "the liberal agenda," which he nonetheless calls "boring." He wants to do good things, or at least, to be seen as doing good things, but he is heavily into his own self-indulgence and carefully worn blinders about what his weapons are used for.

In a traumatic episode in Afghanistan, where he is captured and horribly wounded by his best terroristic customers, he encounters true selflessness, is saved by a guy whom he'd drunkenly ignored some years earlier at a tech conference in Geneva, and, working with a proverbial pile of scraps in a cave comes up with his greatest invention yet, with which he makes a narrow and highly lethal escape.

It takes him a while to grow into his new alter ego persona of Iron Man, and the struggle between his emerging light side -- he's gotten out of the weapons/arms dealer business entirely -- and his still cherished dark side continues for years into the events of 2012's superhero team-up film 'The Avengers'. There he finally takes up the challenge of Steve Rogers/Captain America, a true role model with his 1940s ethics, of performing a genuinely selfless act. Finally willing to sacrifice himself for the common good, he saves New York from nuclear destruction by intercepting the missile ordered into action by ruthless higher-ups on the shadowy "World Security Council" who were willing to sacrifice millions rather than risk losing a battle. Stark flies the missile into space, surviving only by chance.

But even though he has become a genuine hero, he is still a conflicted character. For he has not lost his intense arrogance. And, even though he has renounced the business, his weapons background keeps cropping up. As does his recklessness.

Marvel Studios Tony Stark plays mentor to a well-meaning but reckless young Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ Parker wants to be like Stark, but Stark wants him to be better. Stark has journeyed from all too sardonic premier weapons developer and arms dealer with world-saving pretensions to real, yet still troubled, hero. But it’s a long strange trip that is still underway.

Later Tony Stark plans lead to some major disasters. That he helps lead the way in staving off even greater disaster, because he does want to do good, doesn't distract from the fact that, at least from a rather jaundiced point of view, Tony Stark could be described as a villain.

Which brings us to our historical moment.

Because Tony Stark isn't just a made-up character from the comic books. The Stark character is, in Downey's multi-dimensional hands, an amped up amalgam of several iconic tech billionaire types such as Howard Hughes, Steve Jobs, and Elon Musk, with a big dollop of Walt Disney showmanship ingrained in father Howard Stark's DNA along with the obvious Hughes connection.

Indeed, the Starks, pere et fils, come across as a pop art version of the sort of secret history of America I discussed for many years with Warren Beatty as a conception of his long gestating Howard Hughes project. Because these are Marvel films, we're not getting the deepest darkness. Hughes of course ended up as a monster, something that would be very daring to put on screen. But the Marvel films, which go in a much lighter direction, nonetheless do an adept job of tracing out the tangled relationships between big money, big technology, big weaponry, and big security policy.

Tony Stark has developed a real allergic reaction to it all, but he comes right out of that milieu. And even though he prides himself on pushing world-saving/world-raising/"up-wing" as I call them technologies in energy, food, communications -- to name just three of the things he cites and promotes in his "Stark World Expos," modeled after the one by his old man which we see 1940s-style in 'Captain America: The First Avenger' -- he still falls back on old habits when he creates the Ultron system to assure world peace. Which of course backfires in ultra-spectacular fashion.

The meta-lesson that Tony Stark imparts in these movies is to look to technology for solutions but certainly not to trust technology implicitly. And to be suspicious of motives, even seemingly well-meaning ones.

Which is an important perspective in this era in which Big Tech is playing a role even beyond what many advocates thought possible a few decades ago. Of the eight men who own a little more than half the world, half are from Big Tech.

Downey himself deserves tremendous credit for his thoughtful yet always entertaining portrayal. But he has a lot to draw on with some of the real-life tech visionaries. (None of whom, however, are in that ultimate elite eight of the world’s richest.) Though of course Downey, as a very talented actor and big-time movie star, amps up real-life charm and charisma to epic silver screen levels.

Like Tony Stark, the real-life Steve Jobs was a great rock star presenter of futuristic tech visions. Apple under his leadership proved to be the pathfinding company in global computing and communication devices.

And Elon Musk, whom Downey personally cites as a model for Tony Stark (and who had a face-to-face cameo with the Stark character in 'Iron Man 2'), has a business career that seems modeled on the early liberal phase Robert A. Heinlein's science fiction 'Future History' scenario of technological development. Ubiquitous solar energy, new modes of transportation, space exploration. Just in the last few weeks, Musk has sketched out a credible near-term Mars mission for SpaceX, nearly finished the world's largest battery in South Australia for Tesla, launched a few dozen satellites, and entered into talks with the governor of Puerto Rico to replace the island's hurricane-destroyed conventional electric power grid with renewable energy and advanced battery storage.

These are some exciting realities and even more exciting prospects.

But it's important to remember that individual initiative must always be paired with collective action.

For there is a downside to the superhero approach, as Downey's portrayal of Stark makes ever clear. Hubris, arrogance, the corruption of power, the insularity of astounding mega-wealth.

While Musk seems almost too good to be true, more Steve Rogers than Tony Stark, tech billionaires as a class, for all the wonders they've created, are also the new monopolists.

"Don't be evil" goes the longtime mantra of the leaders of Google, the most impressive overall in my view of the tech mega-giants. Except ... they may at times be evil.

The European Union certainly thinks so, blasting them and other Big Tech outfits for monopoly practices and tax evasion replete, in some cases such as Apple's, with astounding vast off-shore hoards of cash.

And then there is the security element. While Apple, especially in the time of Jobs, was and is on the side of privacy, others are, well, maybe not so much. How much information do they have on us all, and what might that be used for? A major plot element in one of the best of the Marvel films, 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'

Tony Stark himself was targeted by nefarious forces in that particular plot. But he is still complicit, at least to the extent that old habits die hard, even when attempting to do good, on the more Howard Hughes-like super-weapons developer front.

For his portrayal of such a historically relevant and culturally resonant character who is the central figure in the vast and vastly entertaining and successful Marvelverse, Downey is almost certainly the top movie star in the world. For this, and especially in light of his tremendous comeback from drug problems which repeatedly torpedoed not just his career but also his life, Downey is deserving of all sorts of accolades.

Not the least of which was his induction two years ago by Governor Jerry Brown into the California Hall of Fame.

Downey was hard to miss during the 1992 presidential campaign, Brown’s last to date. With his Oscar-nominated turn in ‘Chaplin’ then coming up, Downey was busily making a documentary on presidential politics called ‘The Last Party.’ I’m a safe 10 feet out of frame, monitoring Downey’s very positive Central Park interview of Brown as the Democratic National Convention unfolded in the film itself, which came out in 1993.

The result was classic Downey of the time. Insightful, intriguing, a little off-kilter, and not at all excited by the establishment as represented by the Clintons.

Always showing sustained flashes of brilliance, Downey struggled throughout for years after with personal demons which he reflects now in his multi-layered performance as Tony Stark. He went to prison at one point, but emerged stronger. Now, with a fortunate marriage and deeper perspective, Downey is on top of the world.

Almost like Tony Stark. But with less conflict.