The Top 10 Halloween Costumes Ideas By Pinterest and Lyst

Finally it’s October, and people are going crazy regarding what to pick for the horrifying season! I am sure you are also trying to figure out which costume to wear? Some will use their old costumes, while others like to make their own.

Well, there are endless choices available. However, here are the most trending Halloween costumes ideas that you can try according to Pinterest and Lyst.

So let’s begin.

1. Pennywise Clown Look from I.T

Released on 8th of September 2017, the movie is now a major hit and fans are loving it, especially the horrifying clown character. Now you can find related makeup and costume ideas from both Pinterest and Lyst. So, if you want to terrorize the neighborhood, then this outlook is best for you.

2. Characters from Stranger Things

Whenever we talk about the drama series stranger things, the first thing that comes to our minds are the kiddos. A group of kids who are always ready to solve the mysteries. If you are going in a group then this costume idea is the best pick for the season. Or if you are a girl, then you can cosplay like Eleven.

3. Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Emma Watson’s appearance as Belle has made a great impact around the world. Especially her yellow dress which makes her looks truly gorgeous. And you can try that beautiful yellow dress this Halloween. However, you can also try that blue apron dress for sure.

4. Giraffe

Well, that sounds funny but yes Giraffe’s costume and hoodie are also trending for Halloween. So, whether you are men or women, boy or girl, or even a child, this outlook is perfect for all.

5. Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot’s bold look as Wonder Woman made that character more popular. And it’s now amongst the most searched and demanded costume for Halloween. You can also try the latest Wonder Woman Cosplay or even go with the classic one.

6. Games of Thrones Characters

Game of thrones is not only popular for its plot, but also by the characters played by different actors. And if you are die heart fan of this series, then you can dress like your favorite character this Halloween. All you need is to pick the costume and you are ready to rock.

7. Baywatch Babe

Baywatch is one of the most popular drama series that everyone loves to watch. And now we have seen the movie. However, the movie is not a major hit, but somehow its costume is. And if you want to look sexy then this Baywatch babe look is a kind of a deal for you.

8. Hippie look

60’s or 70’s hippie look is considered funky yet classy. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not appropriate for Halloween. Well, if you are short of money or out of budget then you can give yourself a hippie look.

9. Unicorn

Well unicorn is mostly considered for a girl. But, that doesn’t made it a female dominant stuff. However, boys can also try some creative stuff with it. You can use a unicorn t-shirt or head and some funky clothing and your outlook is ready.

10. Mermaid

Last but not the least; mermaid is another great option that you can try this Halloween. Whether you want to try like Ariel or want to give yourself a gorgeous look, all you need is a right dress. And it will make you look beautiful.

Conclusion: