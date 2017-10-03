The Top 10 Things Every Female Entrepreneur Needs To Know About Food

How does working in a traditional office environment affect your relationship with food? If you’re anything like me, it sets you up for a sort of frantic rush affair. There’s a lot more scarfing than savoring, and meals are pre-packed instead of freshly prepared. You may start your day with something quick to make, like cereal or scrambled eggs if you’re getting fancy. Maybe you skip breakfast entirely or grab a muffin during your morning Starbucks run.

Around lunchtime, you’re expected to fit all of your eating into a specific time slot, and if you are allowed to leave your desk at all (there’s usually a mound of work to finish), most restaurants aren't equipped to deliver a full, healthy meal in the minutes you have available. So, once again, you’re a lot more likely to grab something fast and easy, like a slice of pizza, sandwich or a packaged side salad from the deli. When 3 PM hits and you’re ready for a snooze, a soda or something from the vending machine will do. And when it’s quitting time at 5 o’clock (okay, more like 6 o’clock or even 7), you’re exhausted and cooking dinner feels like the last thing you want to do.

It’s no wonder that when you make the leap from full-time job to small business owner, you carry over some of those nasty food habits. And, as strange as it may seem, even when being the boss should afford you all the freedom in the world, finding the time to make a simple lunch can seem downright impossible. But as female entrepreneurs who use our brains and bodies in tireless ways, the food and beverages we choose to put in our mouth become all the more important.

Here are 10 things you should remember about food as a female entrepreneur.

1. Food is your fuel.

Remember back in the days of grade school science class when we learned biology? Our teachers taught us that food was a basic need. It’s what our body uses to function. How functional is your food now? Are you choosing the good stuff—the veggies and fruit loaded with vitamins and the lean protein that energizes you throughout the day, or are you still in grab-what-you-can mode? Every time you eat or drink, you are making a conscious choice. This thing that you’re putting in your body is going to serve a purpose. Is it helpful or harmful? Is it fueling you or is it fooling you?

2. Take time to prepare your food.

Your brain is already working overtime on your business. It’s rare that you shut it down, right? That’s why it’s vital that you provide yourself with chances to switch it off, and cooking is the most delicious way to do so. Slide into the motions of your body as you slice a piece of fruit. Listen to the knife drumming on the cutting board. Turn on the radio and dance while the pot starts to boil. Chopping. Stirring. Pan frying. Tasting. Your meals are experiences—make them exquisite!

3. You deserve to eat well.

This one is tricky, and it gets into the stuff that’s easy to avoid. We are now entering the self-worth zone. Cue spooky music. You—yes, you, the one reading this—DESERVE to eat delicious and healthy food. It’s your birthright. It’s in your blood. Deep down, you WANT this for yourself. Maybe you haven’t realized it yet. Maybe you’ve been waiting for someone to give you permission. Well, now you have it.

Erika Lyremark recently did a great post on her blog about deserving vs. destructing. Picture having two options in front of you right now: a sleeve of Oreo cookies or a green smoothie. Which one do you think you deserve?

How do these two compare in nutritional value, ingredients and what they do for your body? Considering that, now which one do you think you deserve? I hope you've decided it’s the green smoothie. Your future you, the one you long to be, hopes you've decided it’s the green smoothie too.

4. Food is supposed to be delicious.

Eating is one of the best parts of being alive! If it wasn't supposed to be this way, would we be built to notice such subtleties as sweetness, saltiness, and bitterness? Could we tell the difference between a steak and a sweet potato when it was on our tongue? You are not competing in an eating contest; take the time to notice and savor your food.

5. Carbs can work against you.

Let's flash back to biology gain. (Aww, young you is so cute!!) What did we learn about carbohydrates? That they’re where we get our energy, right? And when you’re building your business, you need nothing else like you need energy. Heck, carbs are the foundation of the food pyramid! So it makes sense that if you’re hungry, you’d consider grabbing the quick-fix carb-heavy item. But the thing about carbohydrates (and I mean the white ones here) is that they don’t give you the sort of sustainable energy that you really require as an entrepreneur. Your better options are lean proteins that will keep you going.

6. Convenience should not be the biggest determining factor in what’s for dinner.

When you’re about to munch, ask yourself if this is food you love to eat or if this is food that you’re simply eating because it’s there. Plan your meals, notice your patterns, and stock the house with the best choices available—even if it means it’s a little bit more expensive. I know! The horror! You’re in spendthrift mode when you’re starting your business, but think of food in the same way. You can get a five-dollar logo from Fiverr, or you can hire a professional branding strategist to create one for you. Which one is better for your business? If you go to the store and you've got a choice between a 99 cent box of crackers and a $7 package of nuts, which one is better for your body?

7. The wrong food can lead to brain fog.

You NEED your brain to be fully functional as a female entrepreneur; it’s the juice that powers your business. So what’s powering your brain? Well, your food. And things like too much sugar (and we aren't simply talking about candy here—if you read labels, you’ll find that sugar is a sneaky hidden ingredient in pretty much any packaged item as well as carbohydrates like bread and rice) and possibly too much caffeine can contribute to feeling like there’s a heavy cloud setting in that makes recalling information, articulating your thoughts and generating fresh ideas seem like an uphill battle.

8. But the right food can turn you into a superwoman (sort of).

Your brain loves fat. Gasp. No, it’s true, it really does. If your brain had a favorite food, fat would be it. It loves to get it from places like olive oil and avocados and fish—that’s the key piece of the puzzle. Your brain wants the good kind of fat, the kind that it can’t produce itself. Seek out sources of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids, and you’ll have a much happier brain.

9. Eating habits take time to unlearn.

Be patient with yourself. If you make it 4 days in a row eating relatively healthfully, celebrate it. Heck, if you make it 1 day eating relatively healthfully, celebrate it. The patterns you have learned until this point are what your body will want to continue doing. That’s just a natural part of the process. By doing things differently, you’re actually rewiring your brain to behave in a different way, and that does not occur instantly. It’s not like you eat a salad and suddenly you’ve got an entirely new brain upstairs—one that only craves kale from here on out. It took time to develop the habits you have now, and it will take time to break them too. Remember this when you “slip up.” (“Slipping up” is a myth. You’re aiming for progress, not perfection.)

10. Eat only what makes you feel good.

Start paying attention to what happens in your body after you introduce food or beverage items into it. After each meal, take notice. How do you feel? How’s your stomach? How clearly are you thinking? Does your throat or skin feel any different? Does any part of you itch? Hurt? What beverages make you feel bad? Imbibe less of those. What food makes you feel good? Eat more of that.