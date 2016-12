The Top 10 Weirdest Stories Of 2016 (And Let's Try To Leave Politics Out Of It)

We all have our nightmare port-a-potty stories, but few can outdo a construction worker in Sydney, Australia, who was bitten by a poisonous redback spider on his penis as he was relieving himself. He lived to tell the tale, but five months after the April 27 attack, at the same worksite toilet, his man bits again served as snack food for a ravenous arachnid. The little monster chowed down "pretty much on the same spot." This guy, however, endured a better fate than a 17-year-old from Mexico, who suffered convulsions at a family dinner and died after receiving what doctors believe was a fatal, stroke-inducing hickey from his 24-year-old girlfriend.