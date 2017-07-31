The Top 10 Workout Songs For August 2017

This month’s top workout songs benefit mightily from the element of surprise. Genres and artists that don’t generally make appearances in these playlists show up in force. In the list below, we’ll recap the obvious hits and leftfield picks alike.

Rap tracks generally meet with mixed success in the gym—as their lower tempos make them great for strength routines but ill-suited to cardio. Given this divided audience, they don’t often garner enough votes to crack the monthly top 10 list—but featuring French Montana, Lil Wayne, and Big Sean prove to be exceptions this time around. Equally unlikely are inclusions from Shania Twain (who hadn’t released an album in 15 years) and James Blunt (who’s best known as a balladeer)--yet both turn up.

In with these unlikely favorites, you’ll find a Spanish language collaboration between Jennifer Lopez and Gente de Zona, a new single from The Killers, and a remix from Imagine Dragons. Given the variety on display, there should be plenty to keep you moving until September. Here’s the full list—according to the votes logged on workout music site Run Hundred.

Pharrell Williams – “Yellow Light” – 105 BPM

The Killers – “The Man” – 107 BPM

French Montana & Swae Lee – “Unforgettable” – 98 BPM

Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar” – 121 BPM

Jennifer Lopez & Gente de Zona – “Ni Tú Ni Yo” – 110 BPM

Imagine Dragons – “Believer (Kaskade Remix)” – 127 BPM

Shania Twain – “Life’s About to Get Good” – 101 BPM

Bebe Rexha & Lil Wayne – “The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)” – 94 BPM

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels” – 102 BPM

Robin Schulz & James Blunt – “OK” – 122 BPM

