The Top 10 Workout Songs For July 2017

Collaborations are increasingly popular in pop music. While some of this stems from a desire to work together, it also reflects an opportunity for artists to reach each other′s fans. As evidence of this trend, consider that this month′s top 10 workout tracks are credited to 19 different artists. Whatever forces pulled these songs together—creative or commercial—the results won folks over en masse. To that end, we′ve collected the current highlights below for you perusal.

The big winner of the month is Alan Walker—who charted two remixes this month: one for Bruno Mars and another for Julia Michaels. Elsewhere, you′ll find tracks pairing Katy Perry with Nicki Minaj, Cheat Codes with Demi Lovato, and—in a meta-combo—Jax Jones with Raye over a sample from another collaboration (M.A.N.D.Y. and Booka Shade′s 2005 club hit “Body Language”). Lastly, on the solo front, you′ll find uplifting pop from Hailee Steinfeld, a country-influenced track from Nelly, and a new single from Carly Rae Jepsen.

While the advantage of a collaboration to an artist is clear, it also makes for a more varied listen on your end. Put simply, what this month′s top tracks lack in eclecticism, the make up for in personnel. And, that kind of musical abundance can make for a fun run, too. So, if you′re looking for a mess of upbeat company on your next jaunt, here's the full list—according to the votes logged on workout music site Run Hundred.

Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie & Mike Posner – “Remember I Told You” – 113 BPM

Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls” – 103 BPM

Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj – “Swish Swish” – 120 BPM

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito (Major Lazer & Moska Remix)” – 101 BPM

Julia Michaels – “Issues (Alan Walker Remix)” – 115 BPM

Nelly – “Sounds Good to Me” – 101 BPM

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like (Alan Walker Remix)” – 134 BPM

Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato – “No Promises” – 114 BPM

Jax Jones & Raye – “You Don’t Know Me” – 125 BPM

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Cut To the Feeling” – 115 BPM

Check out this month’s top 10 workout songs on Run Hundred.