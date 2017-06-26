The Top 3 Dating Mistakes that ruin a single woman's chance of finding love after 50!

I wasn’t always good at dating. In fact, back in the day when I was clueless about finding love, I made some major dating mistakes that truthfully . . . kept me from finding the right guy for a very long time.

I want to share 3 of them with you in today’s blog because once I recognized what they were and I stopped doing them, well….my life with men and finding love after 50 changed BIG TIME!

Mistake #1 – Are you dating right after your last relationship has ended?

This mistake actually hurts your chances of finding love with the right guy.

Why? Because its so easy to drag your unfinished baggage from the last guy right on over to the new guy when you haven’t taken some time to heal.

What does this look like on a date?

You interrogate a man to make sure he doesn’t have your ex’s faults.

And you talk about your ex – the good, the bad and the ugly – over coffee or drinks while you’re getting to know someone new.

Men will think you still have a thing for your ex.

And they chalk you up as a drama queen versus a good catch.

When a relationship ends, take some time to heal before you date.

Allow yourself to grieve over this loss even if you broke it off.

Go out with friends, get a manicure or pedicure, go to a new restaurant you’ve wanted to try or take a fun class.

Buy a pretty journal and write your thoughts in it. I love journaling and have done it daily for years.

You’ll find if you consistently write, you can discover a lot about yourself and the man you want in your life.

This phase can feel really hard as you get used to being by yourself again, but it is a great time for getting to know the real you that’s probably been hidden for a while.

Loving yourself totally and completely again sends vibes into the world of a happy, confident and openhearted woman.

This the type of woman men are looking to share their life with.

Mistake #2 – Dating when your confidence is low

Did your ex ever say anything that made you doubt yourself. . . causing you to forget how AWESOME you really are?

If so, you’re not alone.

At one time or another we’ve all held onto someone else’s opinion as if it were our own.

Here’s the secret about what’s really going on here. . . whatever your ex said about you was only a reflection of something bad he felt about himself.

He just projected it onto you.

When you take others opinions in without checking in with yourself to see if they are really true, you are dis-empowering yourself.

To feel empowered gain, you want to acknowledge that the story you’re telling yourself is your ex’s. . . and not YOURS.

Doing this will help you get your inner glow back a lot quicker; as quality men are so unbelievably attracted to in women.

(BTW. . . I’ll be sending out details for the next workshop I’m offering on July 8th about the Inner Game of Confidence. It’s part of the Single Woman’s Empowerment Workshop Series that goes deeper into the Inner Love Game. Keep an eye on your email box for details. This is going to be a Love Game Changer for you!)

Mistake #3 – Taking the Fun out of dating

How long has it been since you flirted?

Probably quite a while, but it’s the best tool you have for getting great guys to notice you online and in the real world.

I get it. Flirting takes you way out of your comfort zone.

But, when you stay in your comfort zone you miss amazing opportunities for attracting and keeping love.

You want to get comfortable with feeling uncomfortable.

Flirting again or maybe even for the 1st time in the second half of life can feel pretty uncomfortable.

But you want to do it cause it’s the best way to let a guy know you’re interested in him.

The biggest reason women have a hard time flirting is because they are worried about being rejected.

Or they’re not sure what to say to a guy.

When you have the tools that teach you step by step how to do this, flirting with men is actually FUN!

The Meet Men in Real Life Program will give you everything you need to feel empowered when it comes to meeting new men.

And it will show you how to have fun doing it!!!! (shocking that you can have fun. . . but you can and and I’ll teach you how!)

I only put it on sale a couple of times a year.

So while you’re thinking about it, why don’t you grab the Meet Men in Real Life Program NOW plus some fun bonuses (guaranteed to inspire and motivate you even more ).

This way, you won’t miss any opportunities to meet a man you’re interested in when you’re out and about this summer.