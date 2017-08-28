The Top 3 Reasons Why You Should Get Married In Vegas

Most couples planning their wedding consider “the Vegas option”. For some people it’s an obvious choice, for others it seems a million miles away from what their dream wedding looks like.

To reassure those who are already considering getting married in Las Vegas (and to try and convince those who are against the idea) today we are going to list X of the best reasons why you should get married in Vegas.

Let’s get started.

It’s Super Cheap (In Comparison)

Getting married these days is usually a huge financial commitment. The bride and groom usually save for years to fund their big day. Traditionally the list of costs is long (and scary) reading. But if you get married in Vegas, it can be much cheaper than you think.

There are loads of wedding planners and professionals licensed to marry within the 2.5 million people who live in Vegas. This means competition is high (and costs are competitive). Combine this with minuscule venue costs, the countless cheap buffets that specifically cater to the wedding market (and the super cheap flights) and you’ll soon see how you can save a bundle.

(Which leaves you with much more money to spend on your honeymoon)

It’s Super Chill

Traditionally weddings require meticulous planning, hours of stress, and countless sleepless nights. It’s a big day that most brides and grooms are determined to make go to plan exactly to the letter. However, one of the benefits of a Vegas wedding is that you don’t really have to plan all that much.

If you wanted to, you could find the perfect chapel (with the help of a wedding planner) and be married in under an hour of setting foot in their door. Most people don’t do this and have an idea of where they want to get married beforehand – but it’s possible.

Guests sometimes expect a little bit of spontaneity at a Vegas wedding, it doesn’t have to be picture perfect. Don’t spend months worrying about seating arrangements and catering – take the easy option and just enjoy your day taking it as it comes.

Wedding planners in Vegas know the city like the back of their hand. Leave it all in their capable hands, and sit back and enjoy the ride.

Note: We will admit that it takes a little bit of courage to do this, but remember this is a city that is built for weddings. The amount of options for catering, the ceremony, and the reception are mind boggling (and they are usually all of exceptional quality). With a little bit of local knowledge, it’s almost hard to go wrong.

It's Super Special

The great thing about getting married in Las Vegas is the fact that there is arguably nowhere on earth that gives you more potential for customisation. The world is literally your oyster here.

If you really want the traditional wedding vibe in Vegas, then you can have it. There are many beautiful venues and traditional options available to you. However, it doesn’t have to be this way – just because it’s not traditional doesn’t mean it’s not romantic.

You only get married once (hopefully), so why not go a little crazy. Looking for some ideas?

• How about hiring out a classic convertible car and getting married at a drive thru wedding on the back seat?

• Or how about getting married by an Elvis impersonator in a small Vegas chapel?

• How about getting married in an airplane before skydiving down as a newly married couple?

• Does getting married underwater with scuba gear in a saltwater aquarium sound like your kind of thing?

This is just the tip of the iceberg. There are so many weird and wonderful ways to get married in this magical city.

And that, in our opinion, is the best bit about getting married in Vegas – you can make it whatever you want. Traditional or unique, your options are endless…

If you’re not doing so already, we highly recommend you seriously consider the idea of getting married in Las Vegas…