The Top 5 Free Clip Art Websites of 2017

Using clip art in a presentation allows the audience to visually connect to the ideas portrayed in the slide. The problem is, presentation software doesn’t always have the ideal selection of clip art that portrays ideas for every presentation point or argument. Are you designing a power point presentation and aren’t sure that you want to use the choices of clip art designs offered in your program?

I know firsthand about the struggle of finding clip art suitable for a professional presentation. It is hard to find imagery that looks creative, professional and is legally usable. The solution is simple, search for the perfect clipart online. The main problem with searching for free images online is that someone’s logo is usually slapped in the dead center of the picture.

Before you pull out your paint tool and start doodling stick figures, check out some of the following websites.

Open Clipart: Wide Variety of Art Based Clipart

Openclipart.org is a website where an artist can upload their art for anyone to use. The library on this website varies from professional to comedic. Although there is no lifelike imagery on this website, it still has a valuable clipart library. If you are an artist, this website is a great tool to upload and share your media.

Free Stock Photos: Business Professional Clip Art

Clip art is typically cartoony and non-professional.

FreeStockPhotos.com offers a realistic variety of clipart in the form of photographs that can be saved to the desktop and reused as many times as needed. This type of clipart is designed for professional PowerPoint presentations.

Clipart Panda: Semi -Professional Clipart

If you’re looking for some fun clipart that can be used for a less professional crowd, ClipartPanda.com is the website for you! Clipart Panda offers hundreds of clipart graphics for free. In the clipart library, you can find a variety of pictures ranging from smiley faces to comic book imagery.

Clipartsmania: 3D and GIF Animation

Nothing looks nicer on a presentation than a moving graphic.

Clipartsmania.com offers a large variety of 3D and GIF animation clip art that will instantly impress your audience. Not only does this website offer a wide selection of clipart it also offers free logos and wallpapers.

FreePik Graphics: Graphics and More

The clipart offered on FreePik.com is geared towards teachers. There are a variety of clipart images of learning tools and graded papers. Creating learning presentations with the imagery on this website will keep your listeners engaged and feed their visual hunger.

Conclusion

Creating presentations is no easy task, I have done this task many times over my career and found it hard to find the right imagery that portrays my thoughts. In the past, I have gone to google and clicked on the tools button under images and searched for images that were labeled for reuse.

This took hours and was frustrating.