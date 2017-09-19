From Bean-to-Bar Chocolate , © by Megan Giller, used with permission from Storey Publishing

My book, Bean-to-Bar Chocolate: America's Craft Chocolate Revolution, is now officially published! To celebrate, I'm releasing my list of the top 50 bean-to-bar chocolate makers in the United States from my book. Read on to see if your favorite maker made the cut!

Come on, admit it. I know you have a favorite chocolate maker. Everyone does, and opinions range widely. That’s why this list is essentially “my top makers.” I’m not claiming that this is The Exclusive List of the best bean-to-bar makers ever; rather, they’re the ones that I personally think are worth trying and visiting (if they’re open to the public).

I’ve listed them in alphabetical order and divided them into tiny, small, medium, large, and giant — loose categories to give you a sense of whether they’re a one-person operation or a 200-person conglomerate. Tiny generally means it’s a one- or two-person shop without much distribution. Small- and medium-size makers have a few more employees as well as a retail location and/or café. Large makers have dozens of employees, a space where the public can visit, and good distribution. And giant makers have many employees (around 100), great distribution, and sometimes even wholesale or private-label businesses.

Find basic information about each maker below, and read more about many of them throughout the book.

Acalli Chocolate

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Year Founded: 2015

Founder: Carol Morse

Size: Tiny

Visit: No

Products: Small collection of two-ingredient bars. All beans are sourced from a co-op in northern Peru.

Location: Orem, Utah

Year Founded: 2005

Founder: Art Pollard

Size: Small

Visit: No

Products: Single-origin bars, especially from Venezuela, and some inclusion bars. Made with added cocoa butter and vanilla. Some private-label products. Provides to restaurants like Chez Panisse.

Areté

Location: Milpitas, California

Year Founded: 2015

Founders: David and Leslie Senk

Size: Small

Visit: No

Products: Large collection of single-origin bars.

Location: Springfield, Missouri

Year Founded: 2006

Founder: Shawn Askinosie

Size: Large

Visit: Yes! Check out the factory and shop.

Products: Single-origin (especially from Tanzania and the Philippines) and inclusion bars as well as collaboration bars made with other artisan makers. Milk chocolate and even white chocolate.

Follow Chocolate Noise on Facebook

Follow Chocolate Noise on Twitter

Follow Chocolate Noise on Instagram

Excerpted from Bean-to-Bar Chocolate, © by Megan Giller, used with permission from Storey Publishing